Perquimans County, NC

Drowning victim had been swimming near Snug Harbor park

By From staff reports
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

SNUG HARBOR — The Perquimans County sheriff has ruled a man’s death on the Yeopim River near Snug Harbor on July 4 an accidental drowning.

Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White identified the man as Joshua Whener of Norfolk, Virginia.

Perquimans County Emergency Services released a few more details about Whener’s drowning last week.

According to an emergency services press release, the Perquimans 911 Center received multiple calls at 12:44 p.m. about a possible drowning near Snug Harbor Community Park located on Navajo Trail.

White said Whener, who was in his 40s, was less than 100 yards from the shore when he began to struggle to stay afloat.

“That’s when others tried to assist him to get him to shore,” White said. “Eventually the struggle overcame him.”

First responders began coordinating grid searches of the river for Whener, and soon were joined by sonar-equipped vessels from both Perquimans Emergency Services and the Hertford Fire Department. A number of boaters also assisted with the search.

Whener was found deceased in the water at 2:30 p.m.

An officer with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said that the WRC was available to assist in the investigation of Whener’s death but that the primary investigating agency was the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

