ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Kaleb Beasley includes Auburn in top 10 schools

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MiRLL_0gcqUCIF00

It is an important time for the 2023 recruiting class, as many of the top recruits announce their commitment ahead of their senior seasons.

That doesn’t mean that July is just about that class though, Kaleb Beasley, a four-star cornerback in the 2024 cycle, announced his top 10 schools and Auburn made the cut.

Beasley, a 6-foot, 179-pound prospect from Nashville, has five SEC schools among his top 10. Auburn is joined by Florida, Georgia, LSU, and Oklahoma. He also included Penn State, Michigan, Clemson, and Notre Dame.

He is ranked as the No. 219 overall player and No. 26 corner in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 3 player from Tennessee.

Beasley plays wide receiver and corner for Lipscomb Academy and also plays basketball for the Mustangs. While it will be tough for Auburn to pull him out of the Volunteer State, he has taken an unofficial visit to Auburn’s campus and left with a scholarship offer.

List

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star center dishes on UNC in his recruitment

Isaiah Miranda is a name you’re going to watch to know if you’re a UNC basketball fan. The four-star power forward/center is a recruit in the 2023 class and he’s drawing serious interest from several schools. And that includes North Carolina. The Castaic, California prospect has a total of 18 offers in his recruitment including from in-state schools UCLA and USC as well as Arizona State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech among others. While UNC hasn’t offered him just yet, the Tar Heels are showing interest in him and it’s a school that Miranda wants to visit. Here’s what he...
CASTAIC, CA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Major Conference Is 'In Danger'

If you're not the Big Ten or SEC these days, you're in trouble. Longtime college football analyst Paul Finebaum thinks one conference, in particular, is in danger: the ACC. Top ACC programs - like Clemson, Florida State and Miami - is well aware the ACC isn't as strong as the SEC or Big Ten. It's plausible all three are trying to find a way out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NoleGameday

BREAKING: Florida State loses commitment from 4-star quarterback

The tumultuous recruitment of Ravenwood, TN 4-star quarterback Chris Parson has come to an end as he announced Tuesday that he was decommitting from Florida State. The past two months have been a roller coaster for Florida State and quarterback commitment Chris Parson. Parson, who committed in July 2021, began to become weary of his commitment when the coaching staff started recruiting other quarterbacks in the 2023 class.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Panthers Reveal If Baker Mayfield Is Team's Starting Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers made a lot of noise when the team traded for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last week. But is there any guarantee he'll be the starter?. On Tuesday, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was asked about Carolina's QB situation going into the year. To which he responded that it will be an "open competition" between Baker and draft classmate Sam Darnold.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Recruiting#Lipscomb Academy#Auburn#Sec#Lsu#Notre Dame
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football News predicts which games Texas will lose this season

Just like every offseason, there is a substantial amount of hype and expectations surrounding the Texas football program ahead of the 2022 season. Many are anxious to see the talented new offseason additions via the transfer portal finally take the field for the Longhorns. Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Neyor, and Jahleel Billingsley among others have provided Texas fans with hope that this season will be much better than the 5-7 campaign a year ago.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is UNC the clear leader for 2024 top-100 prospect?

Fresh off of an offer from the UNC basketball program, one 2024 prospect may not need to draw out his recruitment much longer. Top-100 wing Drake Powell earned a scholarship offer from North Carolina earlier this week and the in-state prospect has been extremely open about his love for the Tar Heels. Now, one recruiting analyst has put in a prediction for UNC to land the 2024 wing, giving the Tar Heels a 99 percent of landing him. On3.com analyst Jamie Shaw says the Tar Heels will land a commitment from Powell and says it’s a recruitment that UNC fans need to monitor...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Detroit Lions React To Death Of Former Head Coach

The football community was hit was sad news earlier this week. Former NFL head coach Gary Moeller passed away at the age of 81 on Monday. Moeller spent 23 years associated with the University of Michigan football team. He was head coach from 1990-94, capturing a share of the Big Ten title three times.
ANN ARBOR, MI
AllSooners

Elite DB Makari Vickers Has Oklahoma in Top 3

Visiting his three favorite schools in June only confirmed what Florida defensive back Makari Vickers thought. His top three schools are Alabama, Michigan and Oklahoma. Vickers, a 4-star safety from Tallahassee, announced his official top three via social media on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Vickers visited Norman on June 3,...
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Nick Saban proposes new option on SEC scheduling

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has an idea for how the SEC should schedule in the future. While speaking to former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy on Always College Football, Saban said that he was in favor of playing nine or ten conference games. “Are we gonna play...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son Has 1 Dream School: Fans React

Kirk Herbstreit has four boys, all of whom have dreamed of playing college football. Some of the ESPN college football analysts's sons have already fulfilled that dream. Kirk's youngest, Chase, is still in high school, but he hopes of playing college football one day. The quarterback recruit has one dream...
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Longhorns legend’s brutally honest Arch Manning take will leave Texas fans’ eyes-melting

The Texas Longhorns secured the commitment of the top quarterback recruit in recent memory, Arch Manning. Ahead of his debut season at Texas, UT legend Vince Young dropped an honest take on the pressure Manning will face in Austin, and how he expects him to handle the bright lights. In an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, talking with Keyshawn Johnson, Young explained how playing QB for the Longhorns comes with the same amount of pressure as being an NFL quarterback.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy