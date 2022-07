Rabia Kamara is a classically trained chef, but she calls herself the Ice Cream Lady. It's not just the small ice cream cone tattoo on her right forearm; Kamara is a bit of a local celeb. During our interview at a local restaurant, a family came up to speak to her for a good 15 minutes. "You're like a celebrity," said one of her regular customers.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO