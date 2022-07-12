ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Amazon reveals first look at Sylvester Stallone's superhero movie

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Amazon has revealed the first look at Samaritan, a new superhero movie starring Sylvester Stallone, which is arriving on the streamer later this summer.

Stallone will play Joe Smith, AKA Samaritan, a superhero who went missing after an epic battle two decades ago. Javon Walton, who's known for his roles in Euphoria and The Umbrella Academy season 3, plays Joe's young neighbour Sam, who discovers the secret alter ego he's tried to leave behind. The three newly released stills show Joe walking along a street with Sam, in the midst of a fight that he seems to be winning, and facing off against Cyrus (played by Game of Thrones' Pilou Asbæk).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGqJF_0gcqTT5Z00

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The movie also stars Dascha Polanco, Martin Starr, and Moisés Arias. Samaritan was helmed by Julius Avery, who previously directed the 2014 crime thriller Son of a Gun and thr 2018 action horror Overlord and was originally meant to have a theatrical release in November 2020, before being delayed to December 2020 and June 2021 due to the pandemic. It's finally arriving on our screens, on Prime Video, this August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKun9_0gcqTT5Z00

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Screenwriter Bragi F. Schut penned the script around a decade ago, before adapting the story into a series of graphic novels published by Mythos Comics in 2014. The story is being described as a dark, new take on the superhero genre.

Samaritan arrives on the streamer on August 26. In the meantime, check out our picks of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video that you can watch right now.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
Collider

'Samaritan': Sylvester Stallone Action Thriller Receives New Poster & Images

Our favorite action hero is back. Sylvester Stallone stars in the new action-thriller Samaritan from Amazon Prime coming this August. In a press release, the streamer released a new poster and first-look images of the upcoming film. The plot for Samaritan is revealed through the eyes of thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Netflix in July 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, summers have been especially hard for me as a moviegoer. First it was the lack of theaters that was getting me down (after all, who in their right mind was going to risk their life to see something in the multiplex when you could simply stay home and watch the blockbuster hits of yesteryear instead). But now that Covid’s finally caught up to Hollywood’s production cycle and seemingly less movies than ever before are even making it to theaters, the sad fact of the matter is that there simply aren’t enough new movies to see before you start having to circle back around on Thor: Love & Thunder or Top Gun: Maverick yet again.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moisés Arias
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Dascha Polanco
Person
Martin Starr
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Lynda Carter Jokingly Claims She Created ‘Thirst Traps’

Lynda Carter came into the limelight through her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the ’70s-comic book based Wonder Woman television series. She was invited to audition in 1975 in what had become an almost futile search for a Hollywood breakthrough. In fact, she was almost returning to Arizona due to her dwindling funds when she was informed that actress Joanna Cassidy was no longer being considered for the role and that she had gotten the part of Diana Prince.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#Film Star#The Umbrella Academy#Overlord#Prime Video#Mythos Comics
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Adrien Brody Says Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe Movie Blonde Will Likely Cause 'Some Controversy'

Adrien Brody expects Blonde to ruffle some feathers. The fictionalized Marilyn Monroe movie, based on the 2000 novel by Joyce Carol Oates, debuts on Netflix this September. Looking back on his career for an episode of Deadline's "The Actor's Side," 49-year-old Brody, who plays the Hollywood legend's ex-husband Arthur Miller, briefly teased Blonde and said costar Ana de Armas is "amazing" as Monroe.
MOVIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
thedigitalfix.com

Cameron Diaz returns for Netflix action movie with Jamie Foxx

After an eight year hiatus, Cameron Diaz is returning to acting. Jamie Foxx made the announcement about the forthcoming Netflix action movie on his social media, in which he recorded a phone call between himself and Diaz. Foxx invited NFL star Tom Brady onto the call to give Diaz advice on ‘unretiring.’
NFL
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy