Christian Rodriguez accepted the invitation to play in the All-Shore Gridiron Classic to compete, even if it’s against his own Monmouth County teammates. In practice, he was laying on hits that might have been a little harder than some of his teammates and coaches would have preferred to feel or see at an all-star practice. On Monday, he scooped up two game jerseys while deciding which number he wanted and when Manalapan running back Elijah Marquez told him he wanted the No. 2 jersey, a playful game of tug-o-war ensued.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO