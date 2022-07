“Even when I knew I wanted to work on farms, I knew I didn’t want to just be growing food for people who can afford the highest quality food already; that was not ever a goal or interest of mine, so being able to find a food access-orientated space was good for me,” says Cheyenne Nicholas, a founder and fellow of Northside Farmers Market, one of the city’s newest. “There are so many other systemic things going on that are preventing people from accessing the basics.”

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO