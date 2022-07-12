ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Miami Hurricanes Prospect Tommy Kinsler 1-on-1 Interview

By All Hurricanes Staff
All Hurricanes
All Hurricanes
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZU9B_0gcqRVvR00

Miami Hurricanes' prospect Tommy Kinsler talks about his recruitment.

The Miami Hurricanes are attempting to build a special 2023 offensive line class. One of the prospects that can help create that special class would be Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic’s Tommy “Bruno” Kinsler .

Kinsler has been a well-known recruit since his early days of high school when he was already 280 pounds, as the photo from almost two years shows. Now he’s much larger and still nimble when he pass protects or run blocks.

With his combined size and athleticism, it's no surprise that his scholarship offer list looks like this: Miami, Florida State, Florida, UCF, Missouri, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Maryland among others.

With that, here’s what Kinsler had to say about his recruitment.

Q: Alright Bruno, just for the record could you give your height and weight?

Kinsler: “6-foot-6, 330 (pounds).”

Q: You visited Florida, you visited Miami, have you visited anybody else?

Kinsler: “Rutgers.”

Q: Officially? I did not know that.

Kinsler: “Yes.”

Q: Do you have any other official visits scheduled or not?

Kinsler: “I don’t have any; I have to talk to my mom.”

Q: If you would, could you provide the highlights of the Florida visit?

Kinsler: “It was cool. It was like fun and all….I don’t know…I don’t know…I’ve seen everything (at Florida).”

Q: You’ve been there like 50 times, right?

Kinsler: “Yeah, it’s about 30 minutes away. I’ve seen basically everything.”

Q: Florida recruiting you real hard?

Kinsler: “Mhmm. Yes sir. Napier is recruiting me and stuff, too.”

Q: Which coach or coaches from Miami recruited you as the primary assistant coaches?

Kinsler: “That whole staff recruited me.”

Q: Oh, really?

Kinsler: “Yeah, same with Florida.”

Q: What is Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal like?

Kinsler: “He’s a cool guy. Even though he’s small, he knows what he’s doing.”

Q: Does he get up on the whiteboard and talk with you?

Kinsler: “Yeah!”

Q: What is Miami going to run? Zone, gap, or both?

Kinsler: “Both.”

Q: Do you have a preference, guard or tackle?

Kinsler: “Nah, I really don’t. I could play either one really.”

Q: So you’re cool with it either way?

Kinsler: “Yes sir. At Miami, they said like, they work on right-handed stance and left-handed stance. So, they get you prepared for like any position. That’s what the NFL looks for.”

Q: Where does Miami want you to play? Inside? Outside?

Kinsler: “They said, um, both. I could play guard, or on either side of the ball. Or tackle on either side of the ball because of my size and I can move well and I got quick feet.”

Q: So, they said the defensive line is a possibility?

Kinsler: “Yes sir.”

Q: Forget football for a second. Coolest guy to talk to on the Miami staff is?

Kinsler: “Mirabal.”

Q: Really?

Kinsler: “Yes sir.”

Q: How often do you talk with Mirabal?

Kinsler: “Every day, he and coach (Mario) Cristobal.”

Q: Like text, or on the phone?

Kinsler: “On the phone.”

Q: You said that everybody on Miami’s staff recruited you. Define recruited you, like, what did they do?

Kinsler: “They text me every day, like just…they keep a bond with me. They even call my mom and dad. Check up on them and stuff.

Q: What about Cristobal? What’s the coolest thing about him?

Kinsler: “His personality. Also got to meet his family. His family is cool. They’re nice.”

Q: Is he like a business guy, or is he just real chill and talks about everything? Is he all football?

Kinsler: “No, he talks about everything. He doesn’t just talk about football. He talks about everything.”

