Police ID man killed in Vernon motorcycle crash

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago

VERNON — Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Talcottville Road on Sunday afternoon.

The motorcyclist was identified as Stafford resident John White, 54, according to Vernon Police Lt. Robert Marra.

Marra said that at 1:38 p.m. on Sunday, a Honda CRV traveling south driven by Vernon resident James Doyle, 77, was pulling into the driveway of the CVS at 142 Talcottville Road. Doyle’s vehicle collided with White’s motorcycle, which was traveling north, Marra said.

The accident is still under investigation, Marra said, adding that no charges have been filed as of yet.

— Ben Crnic

Bristol Press

Pedestrian killed in car crash on Route 229 in Bristol

BRISTOL – A pedestrian was killed in a car accident on Route 229 early Thursday. Police said the accident was reported just after midnight, near the Southington town line, where officers found the victim lying in the road following the collision. Officers gave the 36-year-old man medical attention until...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

One person seriously injured in Vernon crash

VERNON, CT (WFSB) – One person is in critical condition after a crash in Vernon Tuesday evening, police said. Vernon police said it happened in the area of Union Street and Ward Street around 6:10 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. The lone occupant and driver of...
VERNON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Struck in Bristol Early Thursday Morning Has Died: Police

A 36-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Bristol early Thursday morning. Police responded to Middle Street, near the Southington town line, not far from the ESPN headquarters, at 12:07 a.m. and found the man injured and lying on the ground. The man was treated...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Man struck, killed by driver in Bristol overnight

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Bristol early Thursday morning. Police only identified the victim as a 36-year-old man. According to police, the man was struck on Middle Street near the Southington town line shortly after midnight. Police said a 23-year-old woman...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bullet Fired Into Bedroom of 9-Year-Old Child in Newington: Police

A bullet shot into a home in Newington Wednesday night ended up hitting the bed of a 9-year-old child, according to police. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on John Street. Police say someone shot into a home and the bullet entered the child's bedroom, actually passing through the bed...
NEWINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Crash in Vernon leaves 3 injured

VERNON — An accident at the intersection of Union and Ward Streets on Tuesday evening around 6:15 p.m. left one person with severe injuries and two with minor injuries, police said. Lt. Robert Marra said today that the accident involved two vehicles, and occurred when one vehicle was turning...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Norwich man arrested for downtown shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A Norwich man is arrested following a shooting in the downtown section of the city on Thursday. The Norwich Police Department responded to Main Street at Franklin for a report of shots fired. A suspect fled the scene with a firearm, though he was quickly apprehended and arrested. The suspect, 18-year-old […]
NORWICH, CT
Journal Inquirer

Stafford woman killed in crash

STAFFORD — A Stafford woman was killed Monday evening when her vehicle flipped over after she lost control. State police identified the woman as Rebecca Normandin, 40, of 249 East Street. According to police, Normandin was driving north on East Street when she lost control of her vehicle for...
STAFFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Shots fired at Manchester residence

MANCHESTER — A door at a Manchester residence was shattered by what appeared to be gunfire around early this morning, police said. A resident who lives on Clinton Street called police early this morning to report the shattered front door, police said. The resident reported that she heard possible fireworks shortly after midnight, and upon looking outside, found her door to be shattered.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police say Windsor man threatened to kill hospital staff

SOUTH WINDSOR — A man turned himself in Tuesday night on an active arrest warrant after police say he told his counselor that he intended to kill hospital staff. Connor Zawasky, 24, of Windsor, was charged with second-degree threatening. He also was served with a risk protection order that bars him from purchasing, receiving, or possessing a firearm, ammunition, or a deadly weapon until a court hearing.
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

3 injured after car crashes into building in East Hampton: pd

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency crews are responding to a car that went into a building on Tuesday morning. Officials said the car went into the Studio 13 building on Main Street just before 11 a.m. Three people suffered minor injuries and were treated at Marlborough Hospital, after the crash. They were identified as […]
EAST HAMPTON, CT
WWLP

Woman chased down bike path in East Granby: police

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 20-year-old woman was reportedly chased on a popular bike path in East Granby. The woman’s mother posted about the alleged encounter on Facebook, prompting the town and East Granby Resident Trooper to take action. The post said a man told the woman to “come here” as she was running by him, but after she ignored him and picked up her pace, he got out of the van he was in, onto a bike, and followed her.
EAST GRANBY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Crash on Route 2 in Preston

Injuries have been reported after a motorcycle crash on Route 2 in Preston on Wednesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of Route 2 and Maynard Hill Road around 8:15 a.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. EMS and firefighters responded to...
PRESTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

