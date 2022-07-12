Police ID man killed in Vernon motorcycle crash

VERNON — Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Talcottville Road on Sunday afternoon.

The motorcyclist was identified as Stafford resident John White, 54, according to Vernon Police Lt. Robert Marra.

Marra said that at 1:38 p.m. on Sunday, a Honda CRV traveling south driven by Vernon resident James Doyle, 77, was pulling into the driveway of the CVS at 142 Talcottville Road. Doyle’s vehicle collided with White’s motorcycle, which was traveling north, Marra said.

The accident is still under investigation, Marra said, adding that no charges have been filed as of yet.

