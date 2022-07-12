ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Yellowstone’ actor Q’Orianka Kilcher charged with disability payment fraud

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aR5Kg_0gcqOdZe00

Q’orianka Kilcher is facing felony charges for allegedly collecting about $97,000 in fraudulent disability payments.

Kilcher appears on the television show “Yellowstone.”

Officials from the California Department of Insurance said Kilcher had collected the disability payments while she appeared on “Yellowstone,” on which she played Angela Blue Thunder for four episodes, The Associated Press reported.

Kilcher allegedly hurt her neck and right shoulder while filming 2019′s “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.”

The actor later told a doctor who was overseeing her insurance claim that she had to turn down work offers because of severe neck pain from the injury.

Kilcher collected $96,838 in temporary disability benefits from 2019 through 2021, but an investigation found that she was working on “Yellowstone” for several months while she said she was disabled.

“According to records, she returned to the doctor and started receiving disability benefits five days after last working on the show,” a statement from the California Department of Insurance said, according to the AP.

Kilcher surrendered and was arraigned in May, but officials announced their case on Monday.

Kilcher faces two felony counts of worker compensation insurance fraud, Fox News reported.

Her attorney, Michael Becker, said in a statement that his client was in a production vehicle when she was injured.

“Third-party doctors verified her injury and entitlement to benefits. Ms. Kilcher was at all times candid with her doctors and treatment providers...and she never intentionally accepted benefits that she did not believe she was entitled to,” Becker told the AP.

“Yellowstone” stars Kevin Costner and has aired for four seasons on Paramount Network, Fox News reported.

Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Actress Q'orianka Kilcher arrives at the 14th Annual Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 10, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Hit With Felony Fraud Charges

The actor who plays Angela Blue Thunder on Yellowstone has been arraigned on felony worker's compensation insurance fraud charges. Authorities in California say Q'orianka Kilcher illegally collected more than $96,000 in disability benefits while working on the Paramount Network show. Kilcher — who is a cousin to singer Jewel Kilcher...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Former postal carrier admits to identity, mail theft in $250K COVID fraud scheme

A former postal carrier pleaded guilty Monday to charges of stealing more than $250,000 in COVID-19 unemployment funds by filing fraudulent claims with the identities of residents on his mail route, then taking those debit cards and those sent legitimately when they arrived.Stephen Glover, 32, of Palmdale, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and theft of mail matter by an officer or employee. In his plea agreement, Glover admitted to defrauding the California Employment Development Department out of hundreds of thousands by providing co-schemers addresses on his mail route which were used as mailing addresses on fraudulent EDD applications, then intercepting and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NBC Sports

Mississippi welfare fraud defendant claims former governor Phil Bryant ordered $1.1 million payment to Brett Favre

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre continues to find himself in the middle of a massive Mississippi fraud case. According to the Associated Press, one of the persons who pleaded guilty to criminal charges arising from a multi-million-dollar scam claimed in a court filing that she paid $1.1 million to Favre for alleged no-show speaking engagements at the direction of former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant. Bryant denies the allegation. The money came from welfare funds.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Popculture

Rapper Snoopy Blue Murdered in Shooting

Up-and-coming rapper Snoopy Blue has died. The 45-year-old musician, whose real name is Demond Camper, was shot and killed in a fatal shooting in South Los Angeles on Saturday, July 9, according to multiple outlets, including the Daily Breeze. Although details of the shooting and subsequent investigation remain unclear, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Q'orianka Kilcher
LocalNewsMatters.org

Judge orders state to stop denying COVID-related rental assistance applications pending outcome of lawsuit

An Alameda County Superior Court judge last week ordered state housing administrators to temporarily stop denying pending COVID-19-related rental assistance applications. Judge Frank Roesch ordered the California Department of Housing and Community Development to pause denials while the court decides if the state’s application process violates due process standards.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability Insurance#Actor#The Associated Press#Fox News
Popculture

Rapper Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charge After Bragging in Music Video

Rapper Nuke Bizzle has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors over his allegedly fraudulent COVID-19 unemployment claim. The 33-year-old rapper's real name is Fontrell Antonio Baines, and in October of 2020 he released a song called "EDD" where he boasted about collecting excessive pandemic-related financial aid. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, he has agreed to plead guilty to charges of fraud and illegal firearm possession.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
80K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy