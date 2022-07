Few things are certain in life other than getting older. And with age comes life experience and physical change — including getting gray hairs. While many of us will go gray, the journey to full-on silver hair is different for everyone. Some of us first notice a few white strands around our temples in our 20s, while others first notice a gray patch around the hairline in their 40s. Either way, whether you decide to conceal your grays with hair dye or leave them be is entirely up to you.

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO