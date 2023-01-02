Read full article on original website
Gun allegedly used by 6-year-old in Virginia school shooting was bought by child’s mother, police say
CNN — The gun allegedly used by a 6-year-old boy to shoot his teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, school was legally purchased by the child’s mother, officials said. The boy took the firearm from his home to school in his backpack Friday, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Monday.
Woman sentenced to three years in state prison for collecting $400,000 in viral GoFundMe scam
A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to three years in state prison for her role in scamming more than $400,000 from GoFundMe donors, by claiming to be collecting money for a homeless man.
A 6-year-old shot a teacher in class. Hear from an 8-year-old student who was down the hall
A 6-year-old boy is in police custody after shooting a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. CNN's Poppy Harlow speaks to a father and his 8-year-old son who attends the school, addressing their concerns around safety.
'Russian prisons take it to a whole other level': Daughter of imprisoned Putin opponent
Dasha Navalnaya, daughter of imprisoned Russian politician Alexey Navalny, gives an update to CNN's Fareed Zakaria on her father's condition.
7,000 'exhausted and burnt out' NYC nurses walk out
More than 7,000 nurses at two major New York City hospitals walked off the job Monday, arguing immense staffing shortages are causing widespread burnout and hindering their ability to properly care for their patients.
Bloody knife found in basement of missing Massachusetts mother's home, prosecutors say
Investigators looking into the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman found a bloody knife in the basement of the home she shares with her husband and accused him of misleading police, a prosecutor with the Norfolk District Attorney's office said in court Monday.
12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say
A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police.
A 7-year-old girl died after dog attack in Louisiana, dog owner faces charges
A man was arrested and is facing negligent homicide charges after failing to restrain his pit bull terrier, which attacked and killed a 7-year-old girl in Louisiana on Friday, authorities said.
Opinion: Hakeem Jeffries gave the speech that Kevin McCarthy should have — but won't
Hakeem Jeffries' speech wasn't just remarkable because of his alphabetical recitation of what Democrats will defend and reject, writes Dean Obeidallah. It was striking because it should have been the speech House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave, he says.
Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dies at 18
Victoria Lee, one of the brightest new stars in mixed martial arts (MMA), has died at the age of 18, her sister confirmed.
Most of California could experience significant flooding this week
Significant widespread flooding is possible across much of California on Monday as more heavy rain hits the state, forecasters say.
Rosewood, Florida, marks 100 years since race massacre. Here's what happened
In the years after World War I, Black people were thriving in the central Florida town of Rosewood when a White mob driven by racial animosity decimated the entire community within days.
Family of 5, including minors, found dead in North Carolina home believed to be a murder-suicide
Three minors and two adults were found dead Saturday morning in a North Carolina home, in what police say they are investigating as a murder-suicide.
Where are Chinese travelers heading now that borders have reopened?
As of January 8, China's travel-starved residents are able to explore the world freely again. We talk to experts to find out which destinations and experiences are atop their wishlists.
The United States celebrates winning inaugural United Cup
The United States celebrated winning the inaugural United Cup Sunday with a comprehensive victory over Italy in the final in Sydney, Australia.
Supreme Court sides with Texas death row inmate who says conviction was based on bad DNA evidence
The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a Texas death row inmate who is trying to overturn his conviction based on faulty DNA evidence. In a rare reversal, the inmate received the support of the district attorney involved in the case.
'That is a smoke screen': Top Democrat calls out Republicans after McCarthy vote
House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-CT) tells CNN's Jake Tapper that Republicans are trying to distract the American public away from their legislative agenda under new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
31-year-old Arkansas man arrested after hammering open an altar at a preparatory school church, police say
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a church in Arkansas, hammered open an altar and stole two relic boxes that were embedded in the altar, officials said.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mother arrested for misleading investigators, district attorney says
The husband of the Massachusetts mother of three who has been missing since New Year's Day was arrested for misleading police investigators, the Norfolk District Attorney's office announced Sunday.
