U.S. Politics

Republicans are desperate to keep Trump from announcing for president before the midterms

By Chris Cillizza
 2 days ago
Republican leaders are trying to send a not-so-subtle signal to Donald Trump these days: Do NOT announce for president before the November midterm...

Vincent Jaramillo
2d ago

Another Trump presidency will destroy this country, taking it all the way back to Jim Crow era. Look what he has done so far, and he's no longer in office.

Benjamin Rodriguez
2d ago

he is a sore loser. I pray nightly that he goes to prison.... he won't run again to much damning evidence . mr. tweet is done

Raymond Brooks
2d ago

There is something drastically wrong with our Democracy and the Republican Party. Why would you want a Delusional Self Motivated person to represent you and America. Most of America believe he is more guilty of Crimes from Treason influence and trying to have vote's changed and then causing a riot on Jan 6, 2020. The fact's are in. Mr. Trump need's to run, and hide like the coward he is for lying to his supporters. America we are better then this. We deserve someone who will take the oath as President to represent the People not the Trump Empire and the new world order. No- one is above the law of the land including the President of the United States.

