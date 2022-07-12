Philippe Starck's designs are out-of-this-world. Literally

Click here to read the full article. Kingpins New York July 20-21 will offer U.S. attendees their first look at Fall/Winter 2023-2024 denim fabrics on domestic soil. The trends, however, are universal and indicative of the industry’s shift toward sustainable, versatile and nostalgic fabrics.
“When we start every Bossa denim collection we think about cultural trends and influences. We want to fit our denims in the consumer’s movements and directions,” said Özge Özsoy, Bossa marketing chief.
At Kingpins New York, the Turkish mill will showcase fabrics in three themes that reflect consumers’ renewed love for outdoor living, the shift toward gender-fluid designs,...
Comments / 0