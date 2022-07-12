ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippe Starck's designs are out-of-this-world. Literally

By Nick Remsen
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From flip flops to toilets, lodgings to office towers, yachts to space stations, French industrial architect and designer has created some of the most iconic -- and eclectic -- entries in modern architecture and...

