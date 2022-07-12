Philippe Starck's designs are out-of-this-world. Literally

When choosing an office chair or something that you’ll use at home for work, you probably will choose something that is comfortable rather than a chair that is easy on the eyes. You’ll be sitting in it for around 8 hours a day so comfort will win over aesthetics. The actual winner would be a chair that is snug but ergonomic, attractive but functional. There are of course designers out there that will come up with the perfect task chair for those that spend much of their time sitting in front of a screen.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 28 DAYS AGO