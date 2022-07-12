ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Sports, July 12th

By Parker Testa
kilj.com
 2 days ago

New London Baseball will face off with Moravia tonight at 7:00 PM in the Class 1A – Substate 6 State Qualifier game at the Ottumwa Sports Complex in Ottumwa. The Tigers go into tonight’s game with an overall record of 27-1 after beating Notre Dame 5-0 Saturday night in the District...

kilj.com

Comments / 0

kciiradio.com

Sabers Walk Off Savage Softball in Regional Final

The comeback was fierce, but the agony of defeat was the final emotion for the No. 11 Sigourney softball team last night when they lost to No. 7 Twin Cedars 7-6 in walk-off fashion in the class 1A region 8 final. As heard on KCII, the highly anticipated playoff matchup...
SIGOURNEY, IA
KCCI.com

Hawkeyes player helps woman change tire on the side of I-35

Tina Gunn was traveling from Minnesota back to Nebraska with her sons over the weekend when her tire fell flat on an I-35, just north of Story City. Zach Twedt, a linebacker for the Iowa Hawkeyes, said he was traveling to Iowa City when he saw her car parked on the side of the road and got out to help.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Kirk Ferentz named to Dodd Preseason Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz was one of 20 coaches named to the 2022 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List on Tuesday. The Dodd Trophy, named after Bobby Dodd, is one of the most coveted national coaching awards. Ferentz is the longest-tenured head coach in...
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

The Price Is Right Returns To Iowa

The hit game show is coming to Iowa this year! When I got to stay home from school as a kid because I was sick (or maybe just trying to get out of that test I didn't study for) I would turn on the tv to the same exact program every single time...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa Alcohol distribution laws set to change

Last night we featured the McCaffery brothers and their podcast and tonight in part two we take a look the future of the two Hawkeye basketball players. Kirkwood Community College partnered with TrueNorth Insurance today to give employees a better understanding of what it takes to be a trucker. New...
IOWA CITY, IA
kilj.com

Richard A. Tolander (final arrangements)

Richard A. Tolander, of Ankeny, and formerly of Olds and Mount Pleasant, died on his 93rd birthday, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the VA Regional Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. A memorial funeral service for Richard will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The Reverend David Bracht-Wagner, Senior Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, with military honors conducted by the Iowa Military Funeral Honors Detail and the Henry County Honor Guard. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 8PM on Thursday, July 28 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM on that Thursday. On-Line condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
kilj.com

Doris Dian Crocker

Doris Dian Crocker, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 72 years of age. She lived her entire life in Southeast Virginia and had just recently moved to South Texas. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Peninsula Memorial Park at 12750 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, Virginia. Doris will be buried next to her father. In lieu of flowers her family requests memorials be made to the Lockridge First Responders or the Lockridge Fire Department. The family request that memorials be mailed to Murphy Funeral Home at 408 North Broadway Street, Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
North Platte Post

Iowa explosion injures 3 people, destroys homes

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — An explosion Wednesday morning destroyed two houses in the northwest Iowa city of Le Mars and injured three people. The 6:30 a.m. explosion demolished two adjacent houses and damaged a third house, Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper told the Sioux City Journal. The...
LE MARS, IA
beckersasc.com

State settles U of Iowa, physician group malpractice suit for $7.5M

The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a $7.5 million malpractice settlement after a man was left with severe neurological deficits following treatment of a bleeding brain tumor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, the Globe Gazette reported July 12. Seven details:. 1. Seventy-five...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Kalona man charged after brandishing a handgun to deputies

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 9th, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding 40-year-old Matthew Meisheid shooting off fireworks. Two deputies responded to the call and warned Meisheid about Kalona’s ordinance on fireworks. Meisheid reportedly removed a handgun and raised it in the air, causing alarm to both deputies.
KALONA, IA
KCJJ

Coralville woman accused of stealing from employer

A Coralville woman has been arrested on a warrant stemming from cash register shortages discovered while she was working. According to the criminal complaint, 26-year-old Lateenice Carter of 19th Avenue was employed at the Kum & Go on Mormon Trek Boulevard in Iowa City when corporate loss prevention noticed register shortages during her shifts. A review of closed circuit camera footage showed Carter allegedly activating prepaid Greendot cards and keeping them without paying for the card or activation fee.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Red light violation leads to drug and weapons charge against Ottumwa man

A traffic violation has led to criminal charges against an Ottumway man. Coralville Police made a traffic stop on 21-year old D’Anthony Coleman after he ran a red light on Coral Ridge Avenue at 2nd Street Tuesday night. He allegedly admitted to officers that his driving status was barred and was unable to provide proof of insurance. Police verified Coleman’s driving status to be barred as an habitual offender through October 26th and suspended for failure to pay fines.
OTTUMWA, IA
kilj.com

Clearing the Air at Several MP Businesses

The Smoke Free Air Act, which celebrated its 14th anniversary in 2022, prohibits smoking in places of employment; however, it does not extend to smokeless tobacco. That means products like vape pens or e-cigarettes are legal to use unless a business implements a tobacco and nicotine free policy. According to...
HENRY COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

