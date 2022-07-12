Sports, July 12th

Richard A. Tolander, of Ankeny, and formerly of Olds and Mount Pleasant, died on his 93rd birthday, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the VA Regional Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. A memorial funeral service for Richard will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The Reverend David Bracht-Wagner, Senior Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, with military honors conducted by the Iowa Military Funeral Honors Detail and the Henry County Honor Guard. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 8PM on Thursday, July 28 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM on that Thursday. On-Line condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

