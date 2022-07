The Bus is a tradition in Houlton, Maine. Anyone who’s eaten there knows about the award winning food and friendly service. Samantha (Sam) Robinson has owned the food truck since 2014 and looks forward to many more years. “I was always interested in doing something like this. I was a dental assistant for 30 plus years. I wanted a change and I had always wanted to do this,” said Robinson.

HOULTON, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO