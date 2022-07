An incredible reunion between a dog and his owner has people everywhere in tears. It all started more than 8 years ago when a Pit Bull named Harley walked away from his owners and never came home. Despite being microchipped, Harley was never found and it looked like the family would never see him again. Until recently, when Harley was miraculously found and returned to his owner and the story of their reunion is too sweet for words.

SAN CARLOS PARK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO