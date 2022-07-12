ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watford sign striker Rey Manaj from Barcelona

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Watford have signed Albania striker Rey Manaj from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee.

Manaj, who spent last season on loan at Serie A side Spezia, has agreed a three-year deal with the Hornets – who were relegated to the Championship last season.

Manaj has made 30 appearances for Albania and, although he did not appear for Barcelona’s senior side, he was the first player from his country to be named in their match-day squad as an unused substitute.

He has had spells in Italy with Piacenza, Cremonese and Inter Milan before loan stints in Spain with Pescara, Pisa and Granada, joining Barcelona from Albacete in 2020.

Manaj moved on loan to Spezia at the start of last season and scored five goals in 30 Serie A appearances.

