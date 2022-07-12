$4 adoptions at the Great Falls Animal Shelter

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Animal Shelter is currently packed with pets and in an effort to find their forever homes they are offering four-dollar adoptions through the month of July.

“We partnered with the Bissel Pet Foundation here in Great Falls to hopefully find happy endings for all of our four-legged friends,” explained Laramie Smovir, the shelter’s volunteer coordinator. “The goal of the business foundation is to quite literally empty the shelter.”

The general cost for an adoption typically is about $100 per animal but this way, you can take home your forever friend for just $4.

They have everything from fluffy kittens to older cats and dogs who are just looking to spend the rest of their days cared for and loved.

Laramie added, “We would like to adopt every single animal that we have available for adoption over the next three weeks. So if making the adoptions cheaper can help find these animals homes, then we absolutely are going to do whatever we can to do that. So, you can come in between now and July 30th and adopt your new forever friend for four dollars.”

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call the shelter at 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website