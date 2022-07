Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department summer concert series continue this week. The final Lawrence City Band performance of the summer will be held 8 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, July 13. The theme this week is aptly named Grand Finale, and will be held at the bandstand in Historic South Park, 1141 Massachusetts St. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive, on the University of Kansas campus.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO