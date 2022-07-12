ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: D.J. Williams

By New Orleans Saints
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.J. Williams, a former college quarterback, enters his fourth season with the New Orleans Saints as an...

NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Jonathan Mingo, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Rebels

Big wideout who checks a number of boxes. Lacks an elite trait and projects as a third or fourth option in a passing attack. An outside wide receiver with impressive size. Mingo possesses good speed and acceleration at that size, eating up cushions and getting on top of cornerbacks. He has strong hands to hang on to the ball through traffic and can track it over his shoulder. Using his hands proactively, he prevents defenders from landing their hands on him. Mingo has average hip sink and ankle flexion to get into breaks and perform speed cuts. He can jab one way and go the other to gain a step of separation. After the catch he is physical, lowering his shoulder to break the occasional tackle. His physicality translates to blocking. Mingo is not a dynamic route runner, struggling to slow his momentum and turning on curls. He fails to improvise, not making himself available when the defense is all over him on run-pass options. When extending to catch passes outside of his frame, he can suffer from drops. Mingo is not a consistent blocker, often failing to sustain. He has not shown that he can win at the catch point consistently despite his size. Big wideout with straight-line athleticism and solid hands. Mingo is able to create separation occasionally and has the physicality to block. He is not dominant at anything, just checking a number of boxes. Mingo projects as an outside receiver who can be the third or fourth options of a passing attack with his size. He should also be an above-average gunner given his athleticism and physicality.
NFL
247Sports

Early prediction on LSU football's opener against Florida State

It might be hard to believe but the Brian Kelly era of LSU football is nearly six weeks away. While there’s plenty of time to figure out some of the most intriguing questions facing this 2022 Tigers’ roster, those six week will certainly run by with relative ease, leading up to the Sept. 4 matchup against Florida State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
TMZ.com

Rashard Anderson, Jackson State Star, Panthers 1st Rd. Draft Pick Dead At 45

Rashard Anderson, former Carolina Panthers first-round draft pick and Jackson State football star, has died, university officials confirmed to TMZ Sports. The cause of death is currently unknown. Jackson State's athletic director released a statement on the tragic news, saying, "Rashard was one of the best players in the history...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

LSU Announces Decision On Iconic No. 7 Jersey Choice

The No. 7 carries illustrious prestige for LSU's football squad. NFL stars such as Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, and Leonard Fournette have all donned the number during their time with the Tigers. Derek Stingley Jr. received the honor last year before becoming the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

LSU reveals player to wear special number

The No. 7 jersey is special to the LSU football community with a player needing to earn the right to wear it. The number has been worn by NFL stars like Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, and Leonard Fournette during their time with the Tigers and it was most recently worn by Derek Stingley Jr. last year before the LSU cornerback became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
BATON ROUGE, LA

