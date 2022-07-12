Liquor store fire hits Hebron’s Village Shoppes plaza

HEBRON—A fire at a liquor store in the Village Shoppes plaza on Main Street Monday morning damaged several stores in the plaza but didn’t cause any injuries.

Although many of the business were open when the fire started around 11 a.m., no injuries were suffered by customers or employees, Hebron Fire Chief Peter Starkel said.

Starkel said store staff were “spot on” in their responses, starting with the owner of The Package Store, who called 911 as soon as they discovered the fire and closed all the exterior doors on their way out.

He said the other stores evacuated and made sure all their employees and customers were accounted for.

As for the buildings, The Package Store will likely be closed for an extended time, as it sustained significant fire damage to the rear of the building, along with smoke, water, and heat damage.

Starkel said neighboring stores sustained smoke and heat damage too. One of those is the PerSNIPity Salon.

On its Facebook page, the salon on Monday wrote a thank you to all the responding firefighters.

“The Salon escaped fire damage, but has devastating smoke damage. We will be closed while we get cleaned up, and will re-open as soon as possible,” the post reads. “Everyone is OK, just shook up and counting our blessings.”

Hebron Pizza said it was going to be closed as it cleans the store.

Ted’s IGA Supermarket, a few stores away in the plaza, was working towards reopening this morning.

“Words cannot describe the outpouring of compassion, concern, and care we felt today from our entire community and beyond, during what was a very difficult day for us and our business partners in the Village Shoppes,” the market wrote on Facebook.