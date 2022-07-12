ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, CT

Liquor store fire hits Hebron’s Village Shoppes plaza

Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
HEBRON—A fire at a liquor store in the Village Shoppes plaza on Main Street Monday morning damaged several stores in the plaza but didn’t cause any injuries.

Although many of the business were open when the fire started around 11 a.m., no injuries were suffered by customers or employees, Hebron Fire Chief Peter Starkel said.

Starkel said store staff were “spot on” in their responses, starting with the owner of The Package Store, who called 911 as soon as they discovered the fire and closed all the exterior doors on their way out.

He said the other stores evacuated and made sure all their employees and customers were accounted for.

As for the buildings, The Package Store will likely be closed for an extended time, as it sustained significant fire damage to the rear of the building, along with smoke, water, and heat damage.

Starkel said neighboring stores sustained smoke and heat damage too. One of those is the PerSNIPity Salon.

On its Facebook page, the salon on Monday wrote a thank you to all the responding firefighters.

“The Salon escaped fire damage, but has devastating smoke damage. We will be closed while we get cleaned up, and will re-open as soon as possible,” the post reads. “Everyone is OK, just shook up and counting our blessings.”

Hebron Pizza said it was going to be closed as it cleans the store.

Ted’s IGA Supermarket, a few stores away in the plaza, was working towards reopening this morning.

“Words cannot describe the outpouring of compassion, concern, and care we felt today from our entire community and beyond, during what was a very difficult day for us and our business partners in the Village Shoppes,” the market wrote on Facebook.

NBC Connecticut

Truck Crash Damages Restaurant in North Stonington

A truck crashed through the outdoor patio of Buon Appetito Ristorante & Pizzeria in North Stonington Thursday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m., when no one was in the restaurant. State police said they responded to Norwich-Westerly Road and the driver of the truck was taken...
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Shots fired at Manchester residence

MANCHESTER — A door at a Manchester residence was shattered by what appeared to be gunfire around early this morning, police said. A resident who lives on Clinton Street called police early this morning to report the shattered front door, police said. The resident reported that she heard possible fireworks shortly after midnight, and upon looking outside, found her door to be shattered.
MANCHESTER, CT
Connecticut Business
Register Citizen

Torrington Agway clearing out inventory ahead of August closing

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Agway garden center and store, just off South Main Street on the Torrington-Litchfield line, will close for good Aug. 15, and the store is gradually being emptied through sales on top of sales. Most of the inventory was...
TORRINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Parking concerns raised at Scantic park

ENFIELD — Officials are looking into ways to control parking and maintain safety at the town entrances into Scantic River State Park and the surrounding neighborhood. After a few residents described their concerns during a Town Council meeting earlier in the month, Town Manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu walked through the area at the corner of Powder Hollow Road and South Maple St., where visitors to the park gain entrance.
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Conn. residents experiencing power outages after storm

(WTNH) – Some residents in the Eastern part of Connecticut are experiencing power outages after thunderstorms on Thursday night. The towns of Colombia, Farmington, Windsor, Meriden, and Lebanon had the most outages in the state following the storm. You can view the Eversource power outage map here. RELATED: Moonlit Sky Overnight. Beautiful and Pleasant Weather […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

EVENTS: Car shows, monster trucks to be the stars this weekend

Spectators and car enthusiasts are invited to the Cruisin’ East Hartford Car Show on Saturday, July 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Sunset Ridge Middle School, 450 Forbes St., East Hartford. The show car entrance fee is $10 and there is no cut off year. Classics (both domestic...
MANCHESTER, CT
Bristol Press

Pedestrian killed in car crash on Route 229 in Bristol

BRISTOL – A pedestrian was killed in a car accident on Route 229 early Thursday. Police said the accident was reported just after midnight, near the Southington town line, where officers found the victim lying in the road following the collision. Officers gave the 36-year-old man medical attention until...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Man struck, killed by driver in Bristol overnight

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Bristol early Thursday morning. Police only identified the victim as a 36-year-old man. According to police, the man was struck on Middle Street near the Southington town line shortly after midnight. Police said a 23-year-old woman...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bullet Fired Into Bedroom of 9-Year-Old Child in Newington: Police

A bullet shot into a home in Newington Wednesday night ended up hitting the bed of a 9-year-old child, according to police. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on John Street. Police say someone shot into a home and the bullet entered the child's bedroom, actually passing through the bed...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Enfield police officer makes unexpected food delivery

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Just over the state border in Connecticut, an Enfield police officer sprung into action to make an unexpected food delivery Tuesday night. According to the Enfield Police Department, a delivery driver was unable to complete an order, though it’s unclear why. That’s when Officer Wyllie...
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Battle Fire in Norwich

Firefighters have responded to a fire on North Main Street in Norwich. Fire officials said the address is 100 Main St. and the fire is on the back porch. Fire officials called for a second alarm for coverage of the fire station. No additional information was immediately available.
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for slapping guest, headbutting security in Milford cafe

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Milford following an assault inside of a cafe, police said. According to the Milford Police Department, Andrew Marinelli was observed intoxicated and acting disorderly by security in Stonebridge Cafe on July 2. During the incident, Marinelli slapped another person. After security asked Marinelli to leave the cafe, he refused, causing security to escort him out of the building.
MILFORD, CT
