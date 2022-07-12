ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Yosemite sites most threatened by the Washburn Fire

By Dom McAndrew, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQsse_0gcqJEse00

YOSEMITE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Washburn Fire burning inside Yosemite National Park has already consumed over 2,000 acres and crews trying to control the flames are working to keep the flames away from some of the area’s most well-known landmarks.

The Washburn Fire is burning on the south side of Yosemite National Park, near the Highway 41 entrance. That is very close to the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias and one of the immediate concerns for crews was to ensure that the ancient trees did not catch fire. The grove is one of the most-visited spots in Yosemite, with 500 Giant Sequoias standing tall. Some of the trees there are 2,000 years old.

Crews on the ground Monday morning said they were trying to limit the fire’s spread in Mariposa Grove. According to an update posted by Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management, they weren’t wrapping the trees to protect them from flames, but they were using a ground-based sprinkler system to increase the humidity and ultimately decrease the risk of ground fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cn5n2_0gcqJEse00
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Work continues to ensure that the Washburn Fire does not eat into nearby vegetation. Mariposa Grove is considered the “heel” of the fire and that is described as holding well.

In an update posted Monday , Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management said crews continued to build fire lines to attempt to control the fire and stop it from spreading.

Washburn Fire increases to 2,340 acres, 25% contained

The objective is to stop the Washburn Fire from spreading to Wawona. While the area is best known for the Wawona Hotel, there are also communities and residences in the area, including a general store, a history center and the Pioneer Yosemite Campground Reservation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JS0I_0gcqJEse00
(Photo: Yosemite Fire and Aviation)

According to Operations Section Chief Matt Ahearn, crews are also considering the potential impact to the cabins there, which date back to the early 1900s (their approximate location is pointed out in the image above).

“We established a contingency group [Monday],” said Ahearn. “They’re going to start assessing road systems south of the park boundary and they’re getting intel and they’re going to start looking at the Biledo Cabin and preparing that structure if anything advances over the ridge system.”

The smoke created by the Washburn Fire is also being blown north towards Monterey, San Jose and San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Photos: Car torn in half in Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash tore a Honda Accord in half near the bluffs Wednesday morning. Police and first responders were dispatched to Manor Street just south of west of Union Avenue just before 8:45 a.m., according to Pulse point. When 17 News arrived at the scene the front end of the Accord was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wawona, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Yosemite National Park, CA
Government
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
Newsweek

Yosemite Wildfire Likely Caused By Humans, Authorities Say

A fire that has been burning in Yosemite National Park since July 7 was caused by human influence, according to the Yosemite superintendent. Also called the Washburne fire, the blaze now covers an area of over 3,500 acres, and, as of July 12, is 22 percent contained by firefighters. There has been a mandatory evacuation of the Wawona area, with Highway 41 being closed.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire updating its fire hazard severity zones map

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS - Cal Fire is busy identifying the areas statewide that are most vulnerable to severe wildfires, updating the agency's fire hazard severity zones map for the first time since 2007. "All of the fire history that we've been able to collect over the last five years will be plugged into our 100 years of fire data to help us better and more accurately depict an area's hazard," says Cal Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Berlant. The new map, likely to be released in the Fall, will be a road map of risk, plotting the areas where the threat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#The Washburn Fire#Giant Sequoias#Yosemite Fire#Aviation Management#Bui
SFGate

Unusual cloud formations observed on California coast

Clouds resembling breaking waves in the ocean are unusual and beautiful, and they've occurred on at least two occasions in recent months in Pacifica, less than 10 miles south of San Francisco, catching the eyes of hobbyist photographers. SF resident Tara Cronin captured an image of a cresting wave cloud...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

Man set on fire outside Concord grocery store

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was set on fire at the Vineyard Shopping Center in Concord last night, and was life flighted out to the hospital with life threatening burns. KRON4 has video of the helicopter leaving the scene on the 5100 block of Clayton Road. This was...
The Independent

Electra fire: California communities ordered to evacuate after blaze erupted on Fourth of July

Communities in northern California has been forced to evacuate their homes to escape a rapidly-growing wildfire.The Electra Fire, which erupted on Monday, has spread to 3,900 acres, a bit larger than the size of Los Angeles airport. The fire is burning in Amador County, around 40 miles southeast of Sacramento.The Amador County Sheriff told the Associated Press that Fourth of July fireworks or barbecuing might have sparked the flames.As of Wednesday morning, the fire was around 10 per cent contained, according to Cal Fire, the state fire agency. Around 1,200 firefighters have been deployed to the area.The fire had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

California company to shut off public access to forestland due to wildfire concerns

California’s largest lumber company is closing public access to its vast holdings of forestland in the state, citing wildfire concerns. Sierra Pacific Industries last week said concerns over extreme drought conditions and increasing wildfire risks are prompting the company to close its forests to public access starting July 1. The closures could last through fall 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Some seniors, disabled people will miss out on new CA state payments

(CALMATTERS) — Some 23 million Californians’ bank accounts will get a boost of $200 to $1,050, thanks to a new round of payments approved by state lawmakers. But the payments, aimed at mitigating higher prices for gas and other goods, will leave out lots of low-income Californians. Among those passed over are some seniors, many living on disability benefits, and some of the lowest-income adults.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy