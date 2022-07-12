ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Paramount+ Amazon Prime Deal Is Just $0.99

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1rVQ_0gcqJBET00

A typical Paramount+ subscription will run you $10 a month, but thanks to the world’s most favorite capitalist holiday known as Prime Day, you can subscribe to the streamer for 90% off the regular price.

On July 12 and 13 only, if you sign up for a new subscription to Paramount+, you’ll be able to get it for just $0.99 a month for the first two months. After that, the price will return to the regular $9.99/month for their Premium plan which features ad-free programming (with the exception of live TV), a catalog of thousands of shows and movies, NFL on CBS, as well as other live sports, and 24/7 news from CBSN. (An ad-based plan is also available for $4.99/month, but is not a part of this Prime Day offer.)

This month’s Paramount+ new original releases include SkyMed and Honor Society, and a subscription includes access to other shows like 1883, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and The Offer as well as films like Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and The Lost City.

Paramount+ isn’t the only streaming deal available this Prime Day. Starz, Discovery+, Showtime, AMC+, and Epix are among the many other channels that are offering $0.99/month deals for the first two months of a new subscription. (You can check out all the current streaming deals that are part of the Prime Day sale here.)

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
Popculture

Roku Offers 8 Local Cable Stations for Free for First Time Ever

Roku is now offering eight local cable stations for free, for the first time ever. Deadline reports that the streaming company has partnered with NBCUniversal to offer free local NBC stations on the Roku Channel, its streaming content service. The outlet states that this is the first time The Roku Channel is offering local stations to its customers, which are said to be around 80 million people.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Best Deals: Check Out More Than 75 Early Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. The annual sale is this week, July 12-13, so get your wallets ready. In fact, you can already save big on a wide variety of gaming, tech, and entertainment products at Amazon. Of course, there will be many, many more deals that are only available during the two-day event, so you'll definitely want to check back in the coming days. For now, we've rounded up the best Prime Day 2022 deals that you can snag early.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Amazon Prime Day#Cbsn#Skymed#Offer#Showtime#Amc
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Yellowstone Scene Stealer Returning to Former Role

When it rains, it pours for Jennifer Landon. Not only has the As the World Turns alum — who played Gwen, as if you didn’t know — been made a series regular for the fifth season of Yellowstone, she’s also returning to Animal Kingdom, a new promo for the TNT drama reveals.
TV SERIES
USA TODAY

Walmart just dropped tons of rollbacks to rival Amazon Prime Day 2022—save on Shark, TCL and Ninja

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Ready to shop? Walmart just dropped an impressive lineup of new markdowns with doorbuster discounts on everything from smart tech to kitchen appliances. The sale—which rivals Amazon Prime Day, set to start tomorrow, July 12—includes tons of rollbacks on Reviewed-favorite brands like TCL, Shark and Ninja.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
StyleCaster

Paramount+, Starz, Showtime & More Are Just 99 Cents on Amazon—But Only For 12 More Hours

Click here to read the full article. If you love shows like The Boys, The Terminal List and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, you may want to know about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial and the service’s current deals for Starz, Showtime, AMC, Paramount Plus and more than a dozen other networks and streaming platforms. Amazon Prime Video Free Trial $0 Buy Now Amazon Prime Video is Amazon’s exclusive streaming service with more than 24,000 movies and over 2,100 shows, including original series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, Transparent and Hanna. The site is also the home to original movies like Manchester by...
TV SHOWS
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
MOVIES
USA TODAY

Showtime is on sale for just $0.99 during Amazon Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Prime Day isn't just about getting the best deals on products for your home, or coveted electronics. Enjoy a whole new world of television by signing up for Showtime for just $0.99 during Amazon Prime Day.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced — All the Details Plus Early Deals to Shop Now

Amazon has finally confirmed the dates for its massive two-day shopping event, which is taking place next month. For 2022, Amazon Prime Day is happening on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Amazon's biggest sale of the year will feature millions of deals across just about every category from electronics and home to fashion, beauty, and furniture — just to name a few.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Best Buy still has a 70-inch TV for under $500 following Prime Day

Prime Day deals may be over but there are still some awesome TV deals going on including at Best Buy, where they are offering a 70-inch TV at an amazing price. Right now, you can buy an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for $470, saving you $180 off the usual price. A considerable saving, this is a great time to enjoy a huge TV for your home without breaking the bank. For a limited time only, it even comes with a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) speaker, too. If you’re looking for a new TV, here’s why it’s worth your time.
ELECTRONICS
Decider.com

Decider.com

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy