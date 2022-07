Dale Grott of Chester is pictured with the amazing covered wagon and oxen team he handcrafted and donated to the Chester Public Library. Visitors are encouraged to take a closer look at it and some of Grott's other work at the library -- a "reading" boat in the children's area and the memorial bookcase where special donations are recognized. "Dale is very talented and generous," said Administrative Librarian Tammy Grah. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share some of his work with our community."

CHESTER, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO