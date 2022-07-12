Two very different styles of circus return to Showboat

What to expect: The Manhattans is a Grammy Award-winning R&B vocal group that formed in Jersey City in 1962. The group’s hit song “Kiss and Say Goodbye” reached the Top 10 of the Billboard R&B chart in 1976 and remained there for several weeks, and their biggest hit “Shining Star” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, winning the Grammy for Best R&B Performance in 1980. Altogether the group had 45 hits on the Billboard R&B chart. Gerald Alston, who will be with the group at Hard Rock, became the lead singer for the Manhattans in 1970, performing on both of the group’s biggest hits. He left and scored several hits as a solo artist before rejoining the Manhattans in the 1980s and producing such Top 40 R&B hits as “Girl of My Dream,” “I’ll Never Find Another Like You,” “Just One Moment Away,” “Honey, Honey,” “Crazy,” “You Send Me” and others.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO