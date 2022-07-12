First State Bank provides donuts for 4-H

For Grand Champion Market Lamb at the Clinton County Fair: from left are Lamb and Fleece Ambassador Elle Dunham, Judge Terry Burks, and winner Elizabeth Schiff. For Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb: from left are Lamb and Fleece Ambassador Elle Dunham; Judge Terry Burks; and winner Elizabeth Schiff.
Chiyoko Clemmer, 94 years young of Wilmington visits the Clinton County Fair with friends — after many years — on Saturday, July 9. Mrs. Clemmer was a former 4-H advisor for a crochet and knitting club for 10 years in Clinton County. From left are Rosemary Watson, Chiyoko Clemmer, Ida Sells Miller, and Ryley Cornett, all Clinton County residents.
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will no longer be conducting in-person sales of real estate for civil foreclosures, tax sales and delinquent tax sales — beginning with sales after September 1, 2022 — Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer Jr. announced Thursday. Pursuant to House Bill...
Children in foster care need a spokesperson. Will you be their voice? Judge Brett Spencer recognized the need of the over 200 children in the system and has initiated plans for an Adams County CASA program. In May, Judge Spencer met with Scioto County Juvenile Court Judge Alan Lemons and his court staff. That meeting led to a recent discussion with Cortney Reiser, Executive Director of Scioto County Juvenile Court CASA Program, about implementing this program locally.
WILMINGTON — At the Clinton County Junior Fair on Sunday evening, all youths earning a first-place in the Family & Consumer Sciences / General Awards category and/or whose exhibit was selected for the state fair were recognized. Likewise, all youths earning a first-place in the Food & Nutrition Awards category and/or whose exhibit was selected for the state fair were recognized.
The City of Dayton has approved a redevelopment project for the former Good Samaritan Hospital location. Tuesday evening, members of the city’s planning board voted 5 - 1 approving the proposal for a new facility that will house a YMCA and six other non-profits at Salem and Philadelphia avenues.
Gallimore Road will be closed for a bridge rehabilitation beginning Monday, July 25, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. This bridge is located between Sullivan Road and SR 72 South in Liberty Townshipy. The last address accessible from the southwest (Sullivan Road) is 3353 Gallimore Roadand the last address accessible from the east (SR 72 S) is 3552 Gallimore Road.
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Bluffett Jimmy Buffett Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15 at the Murphy Theatre. Parrotheads: For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .
WILMINGTON — As a fun new thing at the Clinton County Fair, a number of pre-4H kids were crowned princesses or princes for a day, complete with crowns and sashes. This next generation of royalty includes Audriana Manzo, Addie Reed, Morgan Montague, Ada Bryant, Blair Myers, Josie Buckley Honeycutt, Eli Watson, Dalton McCracken, Kinley Czaika Shikey, Chloe Addison, Logan Murphy, Gwen Smith, and Anna Pence.
For Reserve Champion Market Beef: from left are Beef Ambassador Sydney Schneder; Judge Seth Miller;winner Taylor Barton; and Jr. Fair Queen Jenna Allemang. In the 2022 Market Beef Show, for Grand Champion Market Beef: from left are Beef Ambassador Sydney Schneder; Judge Seth Miller; and winner Wyatt Zurface.
Class of beginner showmen at the fair’s Swine Showmanship. Timmi Mahanes at the fair’s Swine Showmanship. Aaron Rolfe at the fair’s Swine Showmanship. In Swine Showmanship at the 2022 Clinton County Fair, for Overall Showmen: from left are 2022 Pork Industry Queen Danka Gudorf, Champion Senior Showman Jessee Stewart, Champion Intermediate Showman Wade Smith, Champion Junior Showman Reese DeBold, Champion Beginner Showman Adalynn Achtermann, and show judge Andy Wolka. Jessee Stewart will represent the swine barn in the showman sweepstakes competition on Friday.
For Reserve Champion Overall Turkey: from left are Poultry Ambassador Shaleigh Duncan; and winner Isaak Adae. For Grand Champion Overall Turkey: from left are Poultry Ambassador Shaleigh Duncan; and winner Kaydence Beam. In Grand Champion Commercial Water Fowl: from left are Lamb & Fleece Ambassador Elle Dunham; winner Lexus Riley;...
These are some highlights from the News Journal on July 14, 1943:. ‘American Take Two Sicilian Airports; Big Guns of American Warships Blaze Path for Gen. Patton’s Surging Seventh Army’. “ALLIED HEADQUARTERS IN NORTH AFRICA (AP) — The American Seventh Army has captured Comiso and Ponte Olivo, two of...
CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — In the early summer heat, Jon Branstrator’s farm is awash with color and life. His rows of corn rise knee-high as his soybean fields cover the ground in green, but his favorite features are what he calls his amber waves of grain, the acres and acres of bright yellow wheat and rye, towering as tall as him.
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
The damage from the July 6 tornadoes in Greater Cincinnati was so severe that even the state is acknowledging it. On July 13, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency for Brown and Clermont counties, where three tornadoes had touched down and caused extensive damage and several days of electrical outages.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal judge in Cincinnati has certified a national class action lawsuit against the entire U.S. Air Force worldwide and issued a temporary restraining order preventing the Biden administration from enforcing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on any servicemembers who requested religious exemptions. In this local case that...
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County County auditor, already under indictment on five public corruption charges related to his elected position, was indicted on a sixth one Wednesday. Roger Reynolds now faces three felonies and three misdemeanors as the investigation - which was launched nearly a year ago after...
Comments / 0