First State Bank provides donuts for 4-H

Children in foster care need a spokesperson. Will you be their voice? Judge Brett Spencer recognized the need of the over 200 children in the system and has initiated plans for an Adams County CASA program. In May, Judge Spencer met with Scioto County Juvenile Court Judge Alan Lemons and his court staff. That meeting led to a recent discussion with Cortney Reiser, Executive Director of Scioto County Juvenile Court CASA Program, about implementing this program locally.

ADAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO