ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tech wizard develops game from scratch on a Steam Deck

By Joshua Wolens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVNAw_0gcqGIwp00
(Image credit: Valve)

The Steam Deck is a versatile bit of kit. So versatile, in fact, that only using it for something as basic as playing games seems a misuse of its potential. Luckily, tech YouTuber Tranasus is here to open up a whole new frontier in Steam Deck tinkering: game development.

In a video published last Saturday, Tranasus tried to find out if he could use Valve's miracle box as a full-fledged game dev machine. With the Steam Deck Docking Station still a twinkle in Gabe Newell's eye, Tranasus threw together a simple game in Unity entirely within the confines of the Steam Deck's 7-inch screen.

The results were surprisingly positive. Aided only by a bluetooth keyboard and mouse, Tranasus had his Deck-developed opus up and running in a mere 40 minutes. The Deck didn't break a sweat throughout a process that required installing various bits of development software and running the resulting game—at a flawless 60fps, mind you.

Tranasus' attempt even caught the eye of designers at Valve, who are treating it as a great showcase of the possibilities opened up by the Deck's flexible design. "This is one of the things we were really excited about enabling with Steam Deck," tweeted Lawrence Yang, a designer at Valve who works on the Steam Deck.

Hey look, game development on Steam Deck, no other PC required! This is one of the things we were really excited about enabling with Steam Deck, and it’s awesome to see folks already getting their feet wet. https://t.co/yEASvS513i pic.twitter.com/32bbzIlf02July 9, 2022

Naturally, Yang's tweet prompted replies from people using their Decks for everything from powering game demos to controlling robots. Pretty cool for a device I would definitely only use to never stop playing Vampire Survivors.

It's an impressive feat, and one that will doubtless be bettered as more people get their hands on Steam Decks and start plumbing the depths of what's possible with them. With Valve ramping up distribution, that's probably going to be sooner rather than later.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS5 Timed Exclusive Finally Comes to Xbox Consoles Today

A PS5 timed console exclusive has shed its console exclusivity today and come to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game in question was previously in early access, but only available on PS5 and PC. Today, its full release has finally come, and with the end of early access comes the end of this console exclusivity. Taking the sting out of this release of console exclusivity, PlayStation has gone and struck a deal to make the game free this month via PlayStation Plus for all subscribers on PS4 and PS5. If you haven't pieced the puzzle together yet, the game in question is Arcadegeddon.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

How to Play Offline on PS4 and PS5

If your internet is unreliable or non-existent, we’re teaching you how to play offline on PS4 and PS5. You must activate a unique option on both consoles to enable offline play. The PlayStation digital library requires an internet connection. It means you can’t play your digital games offline. You...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabe Newell
PC Gamer

Rune Factory 5 on PC is a big step up over Switch

All roads lead to the rich and bountiful fields of PC gaming these days. There was a time where farming games like Harvest Moon and its high fantasy spinoff Rune Factory were the sole domain of consoles. Thanks to Stardew Valley the genre is now in full bloom on PC, and green-thumbed adventurers can play Rune Factory 5 starting Wednesday, about a year after it first hit the Switch in Japan. This is the second Rune Factory game on PC, but the first one that feels like it actually takes advantage of the hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dev#Playing Games#Game Development#Decks#Tech#Video Game#The Steam Deck
GamesRadar

All free games for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day free games are available now for 2022, so make sure you check out which notable names and indie titles made the list. Some of these games will only be available on Prime Day itself - a two-day sale event where you can find some of the best Prime Day deals on all sorts of stuff - while others will be available through the whole month, and some aren't even games at all, but exclusive rewards and DLC for existing games that can only be accessed with a Prime Gaming membership. Here's the full list of what's available, as far as free games go, for Amazon Prime day 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Moo Lander - Developers Gameplay Insights: Lasers Puzzle Video

Join a member of the development team at The Sixth Hammer for help on how to get through a laser maze, including a look at camouflage modules, in the Metroidvania game Moo Lander. Moo Lander is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The game is also coming to Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Polygon

Yars: Recharged is Atari’s latest 50th anniversary surprise

Just over 40 years after the release of Atari 2600 bug shooter Yars’ Revenge, Atari announced Thursday that it’s bringing the game back with a remake called Yars: Recharged. Developed by Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox, the game will give a modern look and feel to the 2600 classic,...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy