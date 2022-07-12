ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

This Meta Quest 2 Prime Day deal bundle might finally convince me to get into VR

By Katie Wickens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

With an extra $25 gift card included, I can feel less guilty about splashing out on gaming tech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIsg0_0gcqGFIe00
(Image credit: Future)

We weren't expecting loads of Amazon Prime Day VR headset deals, but we did spot this Meta Quest 2 deal bundle, complete with a free $25 Amazon Gift card (opens in new tab). That means once I'm finished experiencing the wonders of virtual reality for the day, I can shift over to Amazon for a shopping sesh.

Of course, the main attraction is the 128GB Meta Quest 2 (previously known as the Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab)), which is already a great price for a VR headset even without a free gift card included. It's still owning the top spot on our best VR headset (opens in new tab) guide for just that reason, as well as the fact the refresh rate now goes up to 120Hz (opens in new tab), and thanks to its decent resolution per eye.

It is worth noting that the Meta Quest 2's resolution per eye is lower than previously stated (opens in new tab), however.

One thing we're especially glad of is that Meta is finally moving away from the necessity to sign in with Facebook (opens in new tab) to access the Quest 2's features, though you will instead have to create and log in with a Meta account. Great, more passwords for me to remember. Still, this deal might finally give me an excuse to splash out on a VR headset without feeling too guilty about it.

Plus, the inclusion of a gift card in the bundle means I could nab some cool tech for myself—or a loved one—and at the same time score some free spending money for that person in my life who's super hard to buy for. They can get whatever they want with a gift card, job done.

Of course, there's always the option to put that extra $25 gift card toward a Quest 2 Elite Strap (opens in new tab). It's a complete game changer according to our Jacob, and certainly one that's worth thinking about if you plan to spend large amounts of time in VR.

Meta Quest 2 & $25 Amazon gift card | 128GB | 1832 x 1920 | 120Hz | $324 $299 at Amazon (save $25) (opens in new tab)

The Meta Quest 2 sits at the top of our best VR headset (opens in new tab) guide for good reason. It's a light, all in one piece of kit with a good amount of storage for games, and we considered it great value for money, even before the deal bundle came about.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Quest 2 Elite Strap | $49 $28 at Amazon (save $21) (opens in new tab)

The Quest 2 is the best VR headset, because of its ease of setup and impressive fidelity for the money. But its original strap is real bad. This Elite strap, however, is a game changer, and makes for a far more comfortable long term experience. I couldn't get into Half-Life: Alyx without it.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Today's best VR Headsets deals

Oculus (Meta) Quest 2

(opens in new tab)

$299

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

VR Cover Silicone Covers For Oculus

(opens in new tab)

$9

(opens in new tab)

$7

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Oculus Quest

(opens in new tab)

$399

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

Uni USB-C to USB-C Cable 15ft

(opens in new tab)

$36.99

(opens in new tab)

$29.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Sony PlayStation VR

(opens in new tab)

$249.97

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKHXr_0gcqGFIe00

Screw sports, Katie would rather watch Intel, AMD and Nvidia go at it. Having been obsessed with computers and graphics for three long decades, she took Game Art and Design up to Masters level at uni, and has been demystifying tech and science—rather sarcastically—for two years since. She can be found admiring AI advancements, scrambling for scintillating Raspberry Pi projects, preaching cybersecurity awareness, sighing over semiconductors, and gawping at the latest GPU upgrades. She's been heading the PCG Steam Deck content hike, while waiting patiently for her chance to upload her consciousness into the cloud.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
SPY

This Amazon Hack Lets Prime Members Get a $60 Credit for Prime Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, and the early Prime Day deals just keep rolling in. This year, Amazon is really going all out, giving Prime members an easy way to earn credits to spend during Amazon Prime Day 2022. This gives shoppers an even better opportunity to save big on some of Amazon’s hottest items. With Amazon Prime Day set to take place on July 12 and 13 this year,...
SHOPPING
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Vr#Gear Vr#Meta#Vr Headsets#Design#Video Game#Amazon#The Meta Quest 2
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
AMD
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
Inc.com

Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Mistake. It Could Destroy Meta and Facebook

"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." That's a powerful sound bite from Mark Zuckerberg directed at Meta and Facebook employees. It was part of broader comments the CEO made at a recent weekly employee Q&A session (which which my Inc. colleague Jason Aten first reported on a couple of days ago). Zuckerberg also announced severe cost-cutting measures and increased pressure on employees to execute as the company braces for tough times ahead.
INTERNET
IGN

Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale Announced

Best Buy announced its 'Black Friday in July' sale beginning July 10, to counter Amazon's upcoming Prime Day event. It used to be Amazon Prime Day stood on its own as a single-retailer event, but those days are long behind us. Prime Day isn't even a day any more: it's two days now, and Best Buy's sale will run during Prime Day and beyond.
SHOPPING
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Turn This iPhone Setting Off Immediately If You Want To Save Battery

If you have an iPhone, chances are you’re also constantly looking for ways to boost your iPhone’s battery. Dealing with a device that loses its charge after a few hours is nobody’s idea of a great time. But instead of feeling frustrated, there are steps you can take right now that can boost battery power and help prolong the life of your device. Tech Expert Kimberly Silva, CEO of FindPeopleFirst, stresses that there are two iPhone settings you should turn off immediately if you want to save battery.
CELL PHONES
StyleCaster

Paramount+, Starz, Showtime & More Are Just 99 Cents on Amazon—But Only For 12 More Hours

Click here to read the full article. If you love shows like The Boys, The Terminal List and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, you may want to know about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial and the service’s current deals for Starz, Showtime, AMC, Paramount Plus and more than a dozen other networks and streaming platforms. Amazon Prime Video Free Trial $0 Buy Now Amazon Prime Video is Amazon’s exclusive streaming service with more than 24,000 movies and over 2,100 shows, including original series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, Transparent and Hanna. The site is also the home to original movies like Manchester by...
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

All the things you can get for free on Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is without a doubt one of the biggest shopping holidays you’ll experience on the internet all year long. Every year, Amazon offers incredible deals on countless products, and this year it’s handing out deals with the best price tag of all: FREE. That’s right, as part of Amazon Prime Day festivities, some of the best Prime Day deals are free gift cards and free trials of the best services that Amazon has to offer. Keep reading to find out about all of the freebies you can score right now for Prime Day 2022.
SHOPPING
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy