This Meta Quest 2 Prime Day deal bundle might finally convince me to get into VR

With an extra $25 gift card included, I can feel less guilty about splashing out on gaming tech.

We weren't expecting loads of Amazon Prime Day VR headset deals, but we did spot this Meta Quest 2 deal bundle, complete with a free $25 Amazon Gift card (opens in new tab). That means once I'm finished experiencing the wonders of virtual reality for the day, I can shift over to Amazon for a shopping sesh.

Of course, the main attraction is the 128GB Meta Quest 2 (previously known as the Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab)), which is already a great price for a VR headset even without a free gift card included. It's still owning the top spot on our best VR headset (opens in new tab) guide for just that reason, as well as the fact the refresh rate now goes up to 120Hz (opens in new tab), and thanks to its decent resolution per eye.

It is worth noting that the Meta Quest 2's resolution per eye is lower than previously stated (opens in new tab), however.

One thing we're especially glad of is that Meta is finally moving away from the necessity to sign in with Facebook (opens in new tab) to access the Quest 2's features, though you will instead have to create and log in with a Meta account. Great, more passwords for me to remember. Still, this deal might finally give me an excuse to splash out on a VR headset without feeling too guilty about it.

Plus, the inclusion of a gift card in the bundle means I could nab some cool tech for myself—or a loved one—and at the same time score some free spending money for that person in my life who's super hard to buy for. They can get whatever they want with a gift card, job done.

Of course, there's always the option to put that extra $25 gift card toward a Quest 2 Elite Strap (opens in new tab). It's a complete game changer according to our Jacob, and certainly one that's worth thinking about if you plan to spend large amounts of time in VR.

