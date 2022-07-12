Kourtney Kardashian Pens Sweet Birthday Message To Daughter Penelope

Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is still showing major love to her daughter Penelope, who turned 10 on Friday, July 8th. The Poosh founder posted a series of sweet photos featuring her and her daughter along with a heartfelt message.

"I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady," Kourtney wrote in the caption. "She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world." The photos also reveal how the Kardashians celebrated Penelope's birthday. It looks like the kids got to sit outside and watch the new movie The Minions: Rise of Gru which just hit theaters on July 1st.

In the second photo, Penelope is seen having fun with her cousin North West, Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, and a few other friends, according to People. Kourtney finished off the sweet birthday message with, "Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞🥳 filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles."

In addition to Penelope, Kourtney is the mother of 7-year-old Reign and 12-year-old Mason, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick. After marrying blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, she became a step-mom to his children 16-year-old Alabama and 18-year-old Landon. The blended family recently had a health scare when Barker was suddenly hospitalized for pancreatitis. He has recovered and was recently seen back in the studio on July 5th.