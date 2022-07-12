ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian Pens Sweet Birthday Message To Daughter Penelope

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eS2Pz_0gcqGAt100
Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is still showing major love to her daughter Penelope, who turned 10 on Friday, July 8th. The Poosh founder posted a series of sweet photos featuring her and her daughter along with a heartfelt message.

"I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady," Kourtney wrote in the caption. "She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world." The photos also reveal how the Kardashians celebrated Penelope's birthday. It looks like the kids got to sit outside and watch the new movie The Minions: Rise of Gru which just hit theaters on July 1st.

In the second photo, Penelope is seen having fun with her cousin North West, Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, and a few other friends, according to People. Kourtney finished off the sweet birthday message with, "Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞🥳 filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles."

In addition to Penelope, Kourtney is the mother of 7-year-old Reign and 12-year-old Mason, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick. After marrying blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, she became a step-mom to his children 16-year-old Alabama and 18-year-old Landon. The blended family recently had a health scare when Barker was suddenly hospitalized for pancreatitis. He has recovered and was recently seen back in the studio on July 5th.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them. According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37."He said they both are trying to push him out of the family...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
E! News

See How Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wished North West a Happy 9th Birthday

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's ADORABLE Mother-Daughter Date in Italy. North West's birthday plans have gone anything but south. Celebrating her big day with an anime-themed party on June 12, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter officially turned 9 years old on June 15. While not everyone was in attendance at her weekend festivities, the Kardashian-Jenner family wasted no time sending sweet wishes to the birthday girl on social media today.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Reveals What Kourtney Kardashian’s Like As A Stepmom

Landon Barker has nothing but love for his stepmom! The 18-year-old son of Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, 45, spoke out about what it’s really like having Kourtney Kardashian, 43, in his life, and he sang her praises. “She’s amazing. I love Kourt so much,” he gushed to E! News’ Daily Pop at his boohooMAN clothing launch on June 14. “I love expanding the family.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Jessica Simpson
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson having baby boy via surrogate: sources

It’s a boy! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a son via surrogate, multiple sources confirm to Page Six. “Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family,” a source tells us exclusively. The exes — who are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True — made headlines Wednesday when news of their expanding family broke. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the “Kardashians” star’s rep told us. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Old Alabama#Poosh#Reco
HollywoodLife

How Scott Disick Celebrated Daughter Penelope’s 10th Birthday After Skipping Kourtney’s Party

Scott Disick may not have been at Penelope Disick‘s pinked-out 10th birthday pool party, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t get to celebrate his second eldest child’s birthday. In fact, unlike Kourtney Kardashian, 43, who celebrated with Penelope ahead of her special day, Scott, 39 was able to throw Penelope a birthday bash on her actual birthday, July 8. “Scott did not attend Penelope’s birthday party at Kourtney’s house on Thursday, which was the day prior to her actual birthday. Instead, the following night, on Friday, Scott hosted a slumber party at his place with Penelope, Reign, Mason, and some of their cousins and friends,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Penelope knows how loved she is by both her father and her mother, and she had such an amazing birthday weekend. She got a ton of presents from her mom, dad, and the entire Kardashian family.”
CELEBRITIES
People

Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Some All-Pink Backyard Fun Ahead of Daughter Penelope's 10th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her daughter Penelope Disick's 10th birthday. Through a series of Instagram stories on Thursday, The Kardashians star, 43, showed her family's very special pre-birthday celebrations. "My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!!!" Kardashian wrote over photos of heart-shaped sustainable and biodegradable pink balloons. The reality star also...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out in Malibu in Latest PDA Moment

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are back to their PDA ways! The newlyweds were spotted out and about this weekend in Malibu, California, and per usual, they couldn't keep their hands off each other. Dressed in coordinating outfits, Travis wore a casual head-to-toe black ensemble with small-frame shades, while Kourtney...
MALIBU, CA
realitytitbit.com

Kourtney Kardashian's endless list of celeb BFFs - From Megan Fox to Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson and her daughter Maxwell recently attended Penelope Disick’s 10th birthday bash, adding to Kourtney’s long list of celeb pals. As a Kardashian kid, Penelope’s recent birthday party was nothing less than an extravaganza. The 10-year-old had the ultimate girls’ night in with matching pink pyjamas and an outdoor home showing of Minions: The Rise Of Gru, whilst sitting in inflatable pink heart pools.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Inside Penelope Disick's Pink-Themed 10th Birthday Party

Penelope Disick is pretty in pink! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter had a 10th birthday party that looked like one for the memory book. On Thursday, her mom shared a slew of pics and videos on her Instagram Story of the soiree, which included heart-shaped grilled cheese sandwiches that were both vegan and gluten-free. The pool party was also full of pink, heart-shaped items, including balloons, napkins and floats.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

166K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy