Tuesday Nights are Food Truck Tuesdays @ Maritime Gloucester

TEWKSBURY - The horses are always the stars at Strongwater Farm in Tewksbury.The therapeutic equestrian center is all about improving the quality of life and health of people with special needs. Through professionally supervised horse therapy, they support thousands of clients here."When you come to Strongwater Farm, you are on your own journey, and we can help you get there and help you find that peace," Executive Director Maria Antonioni said.But if the horses are the stars, the staff and the volunteers are the heart. People like Brandon Jones. He has been riding and volunteering here since 2009."I like being...

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO