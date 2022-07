Gallimore Road will be closed for a bridge rehabilitation beginning Monday, July 25, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. This bridge is located between Sullivan Road and SR 72 South in Liberty Townshipy. The last address accessible from the southwest (Sullivan Road) is 3353 Gallimore Roadand the last address accessible from the east (SR 72 S) is 3552 Gallimore Road.

CLINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO