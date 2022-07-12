ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Prime day deals 2022 live: Echo, Apple Watch, 4K TVs, Sony earbuds all on sale

By Gareth Beavis
TechRadar
 2 days ago

Need a good Prime Day deal? Let us take you by the hand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34G3Zo_0gcqFkVG00
(Image credit: Amazon)

In the words of Rihanna... you can stand under my umbrella. Which you'll need to stop yourself getting drenched in the Prime Day deals right now, because we're seeing so many of them out there at the moment.

Whether it's trying to find a great deal on the Apple Watch 7 (down to its lowest price ever) or grabbing a cheap iPad (also down to the cheapest yet) or snagging a top 4K TV (what about a Sony OLED, eh?) we've got you covered, as we found love-ly deals.

Our team of deals experts, who we talk about every Prime Day and Black Friday, really do earn their corn during this period - no matter what's happening, they're there 'Pon de replay, giving you the information that you need.

Anyway, enough seamless insertion of Rihanna songs - what are the deals you should be checking out?

The best Prime Day deals 2022: shop these now

Prime Day 2022: sales now live at Amazon

Save a huge amount on a new Echo Dot, down to just $19.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntwNJ_0gcqFkVG00
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're looking for something that will just do what it's suppose to for little money, then the Echo Dot (4th Gen) could be the thing.

It's got the spherical design that makes it more aesthetically pleasing, although the sound quality isn't as good as other speakers - and there's no Zigbee hub for wider smart home support.

But, providing you're OK with Alexa listening to you in your house, this is a great choice for the price.

J-Lo's Play just came on this playlist. It's got over 2,000 songs on it, and I can confirm they are not mostly Ms Lopez.

And yet... Play just came on the earphones (Jabra Elite Active 4, if you're wondering - and yes, there is a deal on them. Down to just $89.99) and it's a flipping banger.

'I could wait all night and day to go to a party...'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNSFn_0gcqFkVG00
(Image credit: Beats)

"We only recommend picking up the Beats Studio 3 Wireless today when they're on a deal bringing them down to half their original price, or less" we opined in our Beats Studio3 review. We still think they're decent headphones, although they're not in the same league as the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM4 options.

Here, they are cheaper though, and give the same quality Beats sound. The price isn't the lowest ever, but it's only $10 less, which makes them a good buy at the moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SE74c_0gcqFkVG00
(Image credit: Adidas)

If you're thinking that you've bought enough laptops, headphones and phones, then perhaps you're looking down at your clothing and thinking... it's coming up wanting.

But you don't want to go out and buy a suit, right? Sports casual is a bigger thing - and Adidas has reams of actually-good savings to check out.

You too can look like a model in comfortable clothing. What a dream.

We all need batteries - how much would you spend?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQcQv_0gcqFkVG00
(Image credit: Amazon)

Don't @ me here, but every year I look at the best-selling Amazon deals and there are a metric tonne of batteries in there. Like dishwasher tablets, this is the time of the year when people stock up on the essentials, and these batteries seem to tick that box.

With 100 in this pack for just over $26, they should last you a few weeks of use in a gaming controller (according to the reviews) and that's not too bad - although rechargeable batteries are (probably) better for the environment.

If you need to make something go with electricity when on the move - perhaps if you want to dust off the Discman and go roller blading - then this is the deal for you.

I'm getting a lot of J-Lo and Beyonce in this playlist. I'm not against it. Remember when Jennifer Lopez did two versions of that song 'Ain't It Funny'? I'm listening to the good one.

She's really in shape these days, I was reading over on sister site Tom's Guide the other day. She's a machine in the gym.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7HuP_0gcqFkVG00
(Image credit: TechRadar)

Ah, the Blink Mini. The indoor cam that could. The camera that we really liked in our review - with its compact dimensions and 'crisp video quality'.

And then you can pair that with the Blink Outdoor - where the little one is designed for indoors, in the warm with a nice hot cup of cocoa, the outdoor model is rugged. Alone. Hardcore. Watching for intruders at all times.

But together - whew, what a duo. And you can pick them up for a record-low price of $59.99 in a cheeky little bundle - that's a TOP DEAL in my book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QviUI_0gcqFkVG00
(Image credit: Apple)

I really miss the Spice Girls. They just came on the playlist I'm listening to - 2 Become 1, if you're interested - and they blazed so hot for such a short amount of time.

I still think Viva Forever was a sadder song. But that's just me.

An Apple Watch 7! Cheaper than it's ever been at $279!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380hPr_0gcqFkVG00
(Image credit: Apple / Collier Schorr)

Look at Experimental street dancer Jin Lee Baobei, wearing the new Pride Edition Sport Loop band for Apple Watch. She's so pleased with her new wrist garment, and I bet that she paid full price. Or maybe Apple gave her one as part of the campaign, who knows.

Either way, you don't have to pay full price (or start a career in experimental street dance, if you don't want to) to grab a new Apple Watch.

For $279 you can get the 41mm Apple Watch 7 - I've used one for months and the larger screen is certainly nicer to look at, although I'm still waiting for two day battery life.

If you want the larger 45mm version, then you'll need to spend $309, which is still pretty reasonable.

Right, hello and welcome to our live blog, taking the lucky residents of the US of A through the best deals during Prime Day 2022. Are you ready to join us on a bonanza of deals?

I hope you are - I've been doing this deals scouting for nearly a decade, and I just love - nay, adore - a live blog to take you through them all.

Grab yourself a cold drink, sit back and let the deals flood over you, like a cooling, calming river (but, obviously, only spend on the things that you really want - we don't want people overspending or getting buyers' remorse here.

TechRadar

TechRadar

