TV & Videos

How to Watch the Emmy Nominations 2022 and Live Stream the Announcement Online

By Laura Donaldson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Emmy nominees will be revealed by actor and comedian J.B. Smoove and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Melissa Fumero—here's how to watch the...

www.newsweek.com

USA TODAY

Emmy nominations 2022: How Selena Gomez, 'Squid Game' made history

Tuesday's Emmy Awards nominations were full of firsts. A-list stars including Andrew Garfield (FX's "Under the Banner of Heaven"), Amanda Seyfried (Hulu's "The Dropout") and Oscar Isaac (HBO's "Scenes from a Marriage") earned their first Emmy nods in acting categories, all for limited series. The late Chadwick Boseman, who died...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Emmy Nominations 2022: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed Tuesday, with Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus dominating the morning. While the new class of nominees had a lot to celebrate as they look ahead to the September awards ceremony, there also left room for head-scratching snubs and pleasant surprises among this year's newly minted honorees.
ENTERTAINMENT
State
California State
EW.com

Anthony Anderson reacts to Black-ish Emmys snub on air: 'Can you believe that s---?'

Anthony Anderson has a "bone to pick" with the Television Academy after his popular sitcom Black-ish was widely snubbed during Tuesday's Emmy nominations. "You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America's sweetheart: Me. That's right, me, Anthony Anderson, and neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross. Can you believe that s---, mama?" the actor asked his mother, Doris Bowman, who was in the audience as he performed his opening monologue on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Emmys 2022: 'Abbott Elementary' Breaks Through With 7 Nominations

After a highly acclaimed debut season, Abbott Elementary made history by earning seven Emmy nominations! ABC's hit series came out the gates with aces across the board for the Primetime Emmy Awards, earning nods in the top categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the half-hour...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
J.b. Smoove
Person
Melissa Fumero
Digital Trends

Succession and Ted Lasso dominate the 2022 Emmy nominations

The 74th Emmy nominations are officially in, announced on the morning of July 12 by J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero, who will be starring in the upcoming Netflix comedy Blockbuster. HBO’s Succession leads the pack, with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus not far behind.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fans celebrate Emmy nominations for Abbott Elementary and creator Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary and the show’s creator and star Quinta Brunson have been nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awards, and fans couldn’t be more ecstatic. Brunson received a nod for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, while the series received a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series. She also made Emmy history as the first Black woman to earn three noms in the comedy category in the same year, for writing, acting, and outstanding comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Emmy nominations 2022 - the full list

The Emmy 2022 nominations are set to be announced today (12 July). This year’s Emmys, awarding the best in television, will take place in September, and the race is wide open considering typical nominees, including The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale, are not eligible. The reasoning for this...
TV SHOWS
#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Emmys#Awards Ceremony#Brooklyn Nine Nine#Apple Tv
Variety

‘Succession’ Tops Emmy Nominations With 25 Nods, Breaks Record for Most Acting Nominations

The third season of HBO’s ultra-buzzy dramedy “Succession” has cleaned up on Emmy nomination day. The series picked up 25 nods, including best drama series, during the announcement on Tuesday. That makes it the most-nominated show of the year. Other nominees include Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong in the best actor in a drama series category, J. Smith Cameron and Sarah Snook in best supporting actress in a drama, and Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew McFayden in best supporting actor in a drama series.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Succession receives a whopping 25 Emmy nominations including Lead Actor nods for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong... making the HBO series the most-nominated show of the year

HBO's Succession topped the Emmy nominations on Tuesday, garnering a total of 25 nods, and becoming the most-nominated show of the year. It was announced that the dramedy picked up nominations for Best Drama Series, as well as two entries into the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category with Brian Cox, 76, and Jeremy Strong, 43.
TV SERIES
Los Angeles Times

Netflix blockbuster ‘Squid Game’ makes Emmy history

“Squid Game” is continuing to make history. Netflix’s hit survival thriller was nominated for the Emmy Award for drama series Tuesday. The acclaimed South Korean drama is the first non-English language series to be nominated for an Emmy. The brutal and buzzy show, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, follows...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'NCIS' Franchise Continues to Be MIA in Emmys Nominations

NCIS and its spinoffs were all missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning. The mothership series will just have to live with knowing it is the most-watched scripted drama on primetime television. The NCIS shows even missed below-the-line technical nominations. During its 19 seasons on the air,...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Squid Game makes Emmys history as first foreign language series nominated for Best Drama

The 2022 Emmys just gave Squid Game the green light. Netflix's hit Korean survival drama is making history as the first foreign language series to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series after the nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday. Squid Game is nominated in that category alongside Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Stranger Things, Succession, and Yellowjackets.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Lucifer' Season 6 Totally Left out of Emmy Nominations Despite Netflix Dominance

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday gave fans plenty of reasons to celebrate as popular shows like Succession and Ted Lasso raked in numerous nominations, but there were also plenty of Emmy snubs. Notably missing from the list of nominees was the hit Fox-turned-Netflix series Lucifer, which failed to earn recognition in any of the Emmys categories for its sixth and final season.
TV SERIES
AFP

Emmy nominations: five takeaways

"Succession" led the way in Tuesday's Emmy nominations, which saw the Television Academy's 20,000 voters sift through record submissions as production ramped back up from the start of the coronavirus pandemic.  None of that dissuaded Emmy voters, who nominated "The Closer" for best pre-recorded variety special.
TV & VIDEOS
