Mickey Rourke Calls Tom Cruise 'Irrelevant'—'Doesn't Mean S*** To Me'

One of the most unexpected movie events of the year was Top Gun: Maverick, a project that was three decades in the making and won over both critics and viewers alike, surely leading to speculation about a follow-up. Newcomer to the series Miles Teller recently confirmed that conversations have happened about a possible third film, though notes that it is entirely up to franchise star Tom Cruise, as both films have been passion projects for the actor. Were a third entry in the series to be developed, we doubt that audiences would have another 35-year wait in store for them before that potential sequel landed in theaters. Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters now.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO