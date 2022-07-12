ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickey Rourke Calls Tom Cruise 'Irrelevant'—'Doesn't Mean S*** To Me'

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The guy's been doing the same effing part for 35 years. I got no respect for that," Rourke said during an appearance on "Piers Morgan...

