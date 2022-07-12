ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'What We Do in the Shadows' Stars Weigh In on Nandor and Guillermo's Relationship

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Kayvan Novak and Harvey Guillén spoke to Newsweek about their characters Nandor and Guillermo, and how "different" their relationship is in Season...

epicstream.com

Jordan Peele Finally Spills Details About His Latest Horror Movie Nope

In just a few more days of anticipation, psychological thriller legend director Jordan Peele is set to introduce another mind-blowing film with Nope. Peele has always held back when it comes to divulging details about his upcoming film, yet, Nope is still one of the highly-anticipated films in the thriller genre even though the plot, and what it is really all about still remains a mystery. Thankfully, in a recent interview, Peele finally spills some new details about Nope.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Trailer Released

AMC+ has released a new teaser trailer for Interview With the Vampire. The new teaser, which was dropped on Twitter on Wednesday, is only about 30 seconds long, but it gives us a new look at the Louis de Pointe du Lac, the titular vampire being interviewed, played by Jacob Anderson. A previous teaser gave us our first look at Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), but this new teaser has a few more surprises in store for fans of Anne Rice's novel. You can check the teaser out for yourself below.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Ted Lasso' Star Makes Big Cameo Appearance in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder ahead. Thor: Love and Thunder is out in theatres, and fans noticed a big cameo appearance in the first post-credits scene. Once the first set of credits end, it is revealed that Zeus (Russell Crowe) is alive after Thor (Chris Hemsworth) threw a lightning bolt through his chest. But the surprise came when Zeus is seen talking to his son Hercules, which is played by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein.
MOVIES
Harvey Guillén
Kayvan Novak
Anoop Desai
Guy Harvey
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
Collider

Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play Younger Version of His Character in Possible "Heat" Sequel

Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.
MOVIES
CNET

The Scariest Film on Disney Plus Has Haunted Us for Decades

For a family-friendly streaming service full of classic kids films, Disney Plus serves up some seriously traumatic memories: Bambi's mother. Toy Story 3's ending. Everything about that awful Home Alone reboot. But for my money, the scariest film on Disney Plus is... The Black Hole. This 1979 chiller was one...
TV SHOWS
TheWrap

Taika Waititi Says He Asked Natalie Portman If She Ever Wanted to Be in ‘Star Wars': ‘I Forgot About Those Ones!’

Taika Waititi may be headed to a galaxy far, far away — or at least, a different galaxy than the Marvel one we’ve seen him in so far — but that doesn’t mean he remembers everything about “Star Wars.” In fact, he totally forgot that his “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star Natalie Portman was in the prequels — and accidentally told her so.
MOVIES
SFGate

Taika Waititi: ‘I Would Definitely’ Direct ‘Thor 5,’ but Only if Chris Hemsworth Returns

Taika Waititi hit a Marvel home run with the critically acclaimed “Thor: Ragnarok,” but his just-released follow-up tentpole “Thor: Love and Thunder” is having a much harder go of it. The film received middling reviews (67% on Rotten Tomatoes) and is already shaping up to be hugely divisive among MCU fans. The movie picked up a B+ CinemaScore, making it the fourth MCU movie not to land in the A range alongside “Thor,” “Eternals” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
MOVIES
Variety

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Review: Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman Sequel Proves Taika Waititi’s ‘Ragnarok’ Was No Fluke

“Thor: Love and Thunder” has a pleasing, let’s-try-it-on-and-shoot-the-works effervescence. Like most Marvel movies, the fourth entry in the Thor saga would seem to have weighty matters on its mind, starting with Thor’s hammer, the smashed fragments of which have been reassembled — and, more to the point, claimed — by Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Thor’s old flame. By possessing the mystique of that hammer, she has become the Mighty Thor. Not a superhero like Thor. She now is Thor — which, you’d imagine, might not sit so well with the God of Thunder himself. Absent of hammer, he wields an enchanted ax called Stormbreaker, but sorry, it’s just not the same thing.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Harvey Guillén Steps Into the Light

In What We Do in the Shadows, Harvey Guillén ​​is the odd one out. It’s a feeling the 32-year-old actor is not unfamiliar with, having grown up “round, brown, and proud” in America—and now, as a plus-size, queer Latino man navigating the acting industry. But in the world of FX’s vampiric mockumentary, to be different is to be human, literally. Guillén plays Guillermo de la Cruz, an underappreciated human familiar (a vampire servant) wrangling four vampire roommates during their nightly exploits in Staten Island. While he may be the only living character in a show centered on the undead, the humanity Guillén brings to the screen shines just as luminous in his presence out of character.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

American Horror Stories Season 2 Gets Official Trailer

Earlier this month, horror fans were treated to a teaser trailer for the second season of American Horror Stories, the spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's hit series, American Horror Story. The new show is an anthology series that features different horror tales each week. The theme for this season is "Die-O-Rama," and it definitely looks like a spooky good time. Today, the full trailer for the new season was released by FX and it features everything from ghosts to terrifying dolls.
TV SERIES
