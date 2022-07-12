'What We Do in the Shadows' Stars Weigh In on Nandor and Guillermo's Relationship
Kayvan Novak and Harvey Guillén spoke to Newsweek about their characters Nandor and Guillermo, and how "different" their relationship is in Season...www.newsweek.com
Kayvan Novak and Harvey Guillén spoke to Newsweek about their characters Nandor and Guillermo, and how "different" their relationship is in Season...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0