Mysterious phenomenon of ‘milky sea’ caught on camera for first time

By Laurene Rey-Millet
The Independent
 2 days ago

A satellite captured an image of a rare case of milky sea in the south of Indonesia , a phenomenon where the water lightens because of luminous bacteria .

A team of researchers from the US confirmed a crew on a private yacht encountered the milky sea in August 2019, something that is believed to appear only once or twice per year around the globe.

Milky seas are thought to be triggered by bioluminescent bacteria communicating with one another, possibly in response to changes in ocean currents driven by atmospheric conditions.

