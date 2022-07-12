ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Warning over heatwave transport disruption

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lOQ8_0gcqF0BD00

Soaring temperatures are expected to cause transport disruption over the coming days.

Network Rail is preparing to introduce speed restrictions to reduce the likelihood of tracks buckling.

This will cause delays to passenger journeys and disrupt freight services.

People should question their decision to drive in the first place

Rod Dennis, RAC

When the air temperature reaches 30C, the temperature on steel rails can be up to 20C higher, according to Network Rail.

Rails expand when they get hot, which can cause them to buckle.

They are particularly susceptible to buckling when trains travel over them.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “With extremely hot temperatures expected this week, our specialist weather teams will be monitoring key hotspot locations to make sure we can keep services running safely and reliably for passengers.

“Speed restrictions will be in place in some parts of the network most affected by the hot weather.

“This helps because slower trains exert less force on the track and reduce the likelihood of buckling, avoiding the major disruption caused by a buckled rail.

“However, where speed restrictions are in place, journeys can take longer than normal, so we advise passengers to plan ahead and carry a bottle of water with them.”

Drivers are being advised to have a bottle of water in their vehicle.

The RAC recorded a 10% increase in breakdowns on Monday compared with a typical Monday in mid-July, with hundreds of vehicles across the UK not able to function properly due to the heat.

Rod Dennis, a spokesman for the company, said: “If temperatures were to go as high as around 40C, as some are predicting, then people should question their decision to drive in the first place.”

Several local authorities including Hampshire County Council and Lincolnshire County Council are also preparing to dispatch gritters to spread sand over melting roads.

The machines spread light dustings of sand which acts as a sponge to soak up excess bitumen.

National Highways said its network of motorways and A roads is “highly resilient to extremes of weather, including hot weather”.

It went on: “The design and build standards we apply to our roads are considered best practice and are adopted by other countries around the world.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amber warning for extreme heat issued as temperatures set to soar into 30s

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week.The Met Office has said the warning is in place from midnight on Sunday to 11.59pm, when temperatures are predicted to soar into the 30s.The forecaster added that it could be extended to Monday next week.⚠️⚠️Amber Weather Warning issued⚠️⚠️This rare Extreme Heat warning covers much of England and parts of Wales 📈Exceptionally high temperatures are possible from Sunday, lasting into early next week #heatwave 🌡️Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ahe0nxK4aU— Met Office (@metoffice) July 11, 2022It...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Heatwave: Passengers warned not to travel by train unless ‘absolutely necessary’

A train operator has warned passengers to avoid travelling early next week due to extreme heat, unless their journey is “absolutely necessary”.The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four – a “national emergency” – and the impact of soaring temperatures will disrupt public transport.TransPennine Express (TPE) said customers should avoid travelling on Monday and Tuesday if possible, and urged anyone taking essential journeys to pack water and sun cream.Along with Avanti West Coast, the operator warned passengers to expect last-minute cancellations and delays from Sunday.This is partly due to speed restrictions...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Hospital cancels surgeries due to ‘significant heatwave pressures’

Hospital surgeries have made the decision to cancel surgeries due to “very high temperatures” after the Met Office issued its first red weather warning for the UK. The rare red warning means the extreme weather could lead to “serious illness or danger to life” for people living in the affected parts of the country. A Level 4 national emergency has also been issued as temperatures could soar past 40C next week which means fit and healthy people could fall ill and even die due to the extreme heat.Joe Harrison, CEO of Milton Keynes University Hospital, said on Twitter: “We have...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Heatwave: Met Éireann issues heat warning for Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning in the Republic of Ireland over "exceptionally" high temperatures, with some areas reaching 32C (89.6F) on Monday. Daytime temperatures from Sunday are set to be between 25C (77F) and 30C (86F), with uncomfortably warm nights. The warning is in place from...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwave#Hot Weather#Network Rail
The Independent

UK heatwave: Emergency planning in government amid fears temperatures could hit 40C

Britain could see its first ever national heatwave emergency this weekend as forecasters warn of dangerously high temperatures in the coming days. The Met Office predicts the mercury will exceed 35C and could even reach 40C on Sunday. There is around a 30 per cent chance that the current heat record – of 38.7C set in Cambridge in 2019 – could be broken.As parts of southeast England sweltered at 31C on Tuesday, the Met Office issued an updated “amber” extreme heat warning covering 17 and 18 July for much of England and Wales.Exceptionally high temperatures are expected to peak...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Red alert in China after record breaking high temperatures and relentless rains wreak havoc

A red alert has been sounded in 86 cities across China as they reel under soaring temperatures in recent days due to a heatwave sweeping across large parts of the country.Many cities are also registering record high temperatures even as rains continued to wreak havoc in many pockets. Such climate crisis-induced weather extremes are predicted to linger on.The red alert is the highest in a three-tier warning system and has been issued for parts of the eastern Jiangsu province and neighbouring Shanghai, where records have been broken for the highest temperatures for the month of July.On Tuesday, maximum temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hospital and train services to face pressure due to ‘extreme heat’

Temperatures are set to rise by another 10C in much of England over the coming days, increasing the strain on hospital and train services.On average, the mercury will remain in the mid-20s for the last working day of the week, before rising to around 35C (95F) in southern, central and eastern areas of England by Tuesday.Hospital and train services are already under pressure from the heat, with the NHS facing a “surge” in demand from heat-related admissions, and Avanti West Coast has warned their services may be cancelled at the last minute.The Met Office has issued an “amber” extreme heat...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Met Office issues first ever red warning for extreme heat in parts of England

The Met Office issued its first-ever red extreme heat warning for England as temperatures are expected to hit 40C (104F).A forecast of extremely high temperatures in areas across the country on Monday, 18 July and Tuesday 19, has prompted the first-ever Level 4 national emergency to be declared.To trigger a Level 4 warning, a heatwave must be “so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside health and social care system, such as power or water shortages”.It also means that “illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK hot weather: How to stay cool in a heatwaveUK hot weather: How to stay cool in a heatwaveUK braced for more sweltering temperatures as Met Office extends heat warning
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK heatwave: The areas most at risk from dangerous temperatures

The parts of the UK most at risk from the health risks of extreme heat have been identified by researchers from the University of Manchester for Friends of the Earth.Communities most vulnerable to the dangerous health impacts of soaring temperatures are those with a high number of older people and children, those without green space to shelter from the heat, and those where the type of housing, such as high-rise buildings and mobile homes, is most susceptible to overheating.Researchers found the top five local authorities with the most ‘at risk’ neighbourhoods are Birmingham, Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Nottingham. A...
ENVIRONMENT
buckinghamshirelive.com

UK's hottest days - how does the heatwave compare?

With temperatures predicted to top 35C in parts of the UK this weekend, just how does that compare to other scorching days we have seen? An amber warning for extreme heat has been issued for Sunday and Monday, highlighting likely adverse health effects for the public, not just those most vulnerable to extreme heat.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Thousands more evacuated as floodwaters rise around Sydney

July 4 (UPI) -- Thousands of additional residents on the outskirts of Sydney were evacuated from their homes Monday as floodwaters continued to rise in the Australian state of New South Wales. The number of evacuation orders covering areas northwest and southwest of the city jumped from 44 to 97...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Heatwave: Soaring London temperatures could break record

London could experience record-breaking temperatures next week as the heatwave continues. Forecasters are predicting the UK could face its hottest day ever next week, with the current record set in July 2019 when 38.7C was recorded at Cambridge Botanic Garden. Heatwaves are becoming more likely and more extreme because of...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Second COBRA meeting called ahead of three-day 100F 'extreme' heatwave on Sunday: Hosepipe ban fears as water firms tell people to only shower for four-minutes, river levels fall 70% AND farmers battle to keep crops alive after lowest rainfall in 26 years

Downing Street today called the week's second Cobra meeting on the heatwave, as Britain prepares to endure temperatures of up to 38C (100F) from next Monday and the Government plans to enact contingency measures. Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse will chair the meeting of the Cobra (Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms)...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Carnival cancelled due to soaring temperatures

A family carnival has been cancelled due to "extreme heat". Telford & Wrekin Council said it understood the decision to call off the We Are Telford Carnival, due to take place on Sunday, would be "disappointing". But it said its "top priority is the safety of the people taking part...
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts A Swamp Of Heavy Rain, Hail & Thunderstorms Today

No one will blame you if this week's sweltering heat has you desperate for a beach day. But, Ontario's weather forecast says to hold off until the weekend. According to The Weather Network (TWN), an incoming pattern of strong winds, heavy rain, large hail, and thunderstorms will hit eastern Ontario hard on Tuesday, turning cottage country into a soggy mess.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

NHS facing surge in demand amid extreme weather warning

The NHS is preparing for a surge in demand from people affected by rising temperatures in England and Wales. An extreme heat weather warning applies from Sunday to Tuesday as temperatures are due to peak in excess of 35C (95F) in south, central and east England. It means there could...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy