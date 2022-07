MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the BA.5 COVID-19 variant sweeps across the Southeast, more and more Alabamians are being infected. “I am more concerned, in the short term at least, about how the spread of BA.5 disrupts normal society, less concerned about its immediate impact on the health care system,” said Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association.

