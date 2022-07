A brazen robbery in broad daylight occurred at the Malibu Lumberyard shopping center shocking bystanders and store clerks. A crew of six Black male and female suspects, wearing masks and hoodies entered the luxury goods store Maxfield on Tuesday July 12 at 2 p.m. The robbers pushed past the store’s security guard and grabbed armloads of “high-end” designer handbags. The crew then quickly raced out of the store and across Cross Creek Road and were seen getting into two separate vehicles. No license plates were noticed. The security guard and a female employee rushed out of the store to give chase, but the suspects got away.

18 HOURS AGO