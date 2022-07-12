Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Georgia

New residential construction in Richmond. Data shows that a shortage of homes in Virginia is driving up home prices and pushing buyers out of the market. (Sarah Vogelsong/ Virginia Mercury) A shortage of available homes in Virginia is pushing up prices and slowing sales, raising the risk of long-term affordability...
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has one of the fastest growing unfunded state pension debt for things like retired public employee health care coverage, according to a new report. The American Legislative Exchange Council report ranked Tennessee as having the second-fastest growing section of pension debt referred to as...
(The Center Square) – Tax revenue is flowing in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves says, to the tune of more than $1 billion. The first-term Republican governor announced on Facebook that the Mississippi Legislative Budget Office is reporting tax revenue collections are far exceeding estimates, putting what Reeves terms “the best fiscal and financial shape” in state history.
(The Center Square) — Georgia isn’t immune to the highest inflation in decades, and local pundits say the federal government is at least partly to blame. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased 1.3% in June and 9.1% over the last 12 months. Both increases are seasonally adjusted.
(The Center Square) — Illegal gambling continues to thrive in the United States because of states like Georgia that ban betting on sports. That’s according to a new report from the Consumer Choice Center, an advocacy group fighting for "lifestyle freedom, innovative technologies, and smart regulation." The group looked at all 50 states to evaluate how consumer-friendly their sports betting markets are and, unsurprisingly, Georgia ranked last.
(The Center Square) – An economic storm is coming and the state of Illinois could do more to be better prepared. That’s the warning from the Illinois Chamber of Commerce after sustained historic inflation. Inflation set another 40-year record Wednesday with the consumer price index up 9.1% over...
(The Center Square) – Virginia residents who receive food stamps will continue to get the higher emergency allotments through July, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Social Services. The federal government approved emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during the COVID-19 pandemic and...
(The Center Square) – The superintendent of a Florida school district and a spokesperson both said the district has cut its operating expenses due to a drop in the budget. Superintendent Mark Mullins of Brevard Public Schools said the operating expenses for the district had been cut for the sixth consecutive year by more than $3.5 million.
The Houston company behind the massive Driftwood LNG project in southwest Louisiana has agreed to pay $125 million to expand its natural gas holdings in the Haynesville Shale in northwest Louisiana. Tellurian Inc., through its Tellurian Production LLC subsidiary, struck a preliminary deal with EnSight IV Energy Partners LLC and...
(The Center Square) – Federal funding for small businesses in Alabama is now available. Republican Gov. Kay Ivey announced the launch of the Small Business Grant Program, administered by the Alabama Innovation Corporation, is accepting applications for Phase I and Phase II Federal Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer grants. Businesses can apply for up to $250,000.
Editor's Note: ERCOT originally issued the notice for 2 to 8 p.m. but later adjusted the time by 1 hour to end at 9 p.m. As extreme hot weather continues driving record power demand across Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking residents to limit their power usage.
(The Center Square) – Panasonic Energy will build an electric vehicle battery factory in Kansas instead of Oklahoma, even after Oklahoma put together a $700 million incentive package to sweeten the pot. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced late Wednesday afternoon that Panasonic Electric would build the facility in DeSoto.
Higher-than-normal rainfall prompted the S.C. Drought Response Committee, meeting via conference call on July 13, to downgrade the drought status for 29 counties in South Carolina. Many of the counties were just upgraded on June 30. The Drought Response Committee tries to avoid going in and out of drought stages...
(The Center Square) — A Louisiana abortion clinic plans to resume abortions on Thursday after a state judge who took over a legal challenge to the state’s abortion ban granted a new temporary restraining order blocking the law. East Baton Rouge District Judge Don Johnson on Tuesday granted...
(The Center Square) – Those in food deserts in Illinois may eventually find an oasis thanks to a new program. Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed legislation establishing the Healthy Foods Access Program to help fill gaps in the food map. A cooperation between the Department of Human Services and...
TIFTON — The Georgia Peanut Commission is hosting a photo contest until Oct. 1, featuring peanut farm families to fill the pages of the 2023 Georgia Peanut Calendar. Photos also will be selected to be used in various promotional projects by GPC throughout the year. Farmers from across Georgia are encouraged to submit their best high-resolution photo of their family on the peanut farm throughout the growing season. Winning entries will be selected for each month of the calendar, as well as the cover page.
(The Center Square) – New York’s Medicaid program failed to pursue repayment for up to $292 million in claims that could have been billed to private insurance. That’s according to an audit report released Wednesday by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. DiNapoli’s office examined pharmacy claims paid by...
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas officials are seeking proposals from educational and treatment providers to assist in helping Arkansans with gambling disorders. In November 2018 voters approved Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution which requires the Arkansas Racing Commission to provide at least $200,000 annually for educational programs and compulsive gambling disorder treatment.
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has modified his COVID-19 executive orders “to ensure governments are resuming normal operations.” The move relaxes the vaccine or testing mandates in some other areas, but not others. Pritzker has implemented a series of executive orders since March 2020, with...
(The Center Square) – The current split regulatory structure of Utah's medical cannabis industry has created recurring struggles with the supply chain that could be streamlined if all regulations were under one governing body, state lawmakers were told. Under the current regulatory structure, the industry is overseen by two...
