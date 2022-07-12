Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Georgia

TIFTON — The Georgia Peanut Commission is hosting a photo contest until Oct. 1, featuring peanut farm families to fill the pages of the 2023 Georgia Peanut Calendar. Photos also will be selected to be used in various promotional projects by GPC throughout the year. Farmers from across Georgia are encouraged to submit their best high-resolution photo of their family on the peanut farm throughout the growing season. Winning entries will be selected for each month of the calendar, as well as the cover page.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO