Bird lovers being asked to count loons in New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Power Authority’s Smart Path transmission project in the North Country is two-thirds complete. Smart Path, an upgrade of 78 miles of transmission lines which span from Massena in St. Lawrence County to Croghan in Lewis County, is one of New York State’s leading transmission projects designed to strengthen transmission lines against weather events and enable the reliable transmission of clean energy from northern New York into the state’s electric power grid. The project will help advance New York’s clean energy goals, as outlined in New York’s nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Construction on Smart Path upgrades began in early 2020 and are on track to be completed next year.
