Saranac Lake, NY

Bird lovers being asked to count loons in New York

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Time to get loony in New York! People are needed to count loons for the census. The 22nd annual...

www.wcax.com

WCAX

Donation to help fund facelift for Plattsburgh skate park

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s skate park will get a facelift, thanks in part to a donation from an area business. The skate park is at the Melissa Penfield Park on Boynton Avenue in the city. Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the features at the skate park have not been...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
informnny.com

Monkey pox hits NY, Saratoga County has vaccines

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monkeypox has made it to New York. One local county is taking some of the first steps to prevent it from spreading. While there are no known cases of monkeypox in Saratoga County, the health department is being proactive by starting a vaccination clinic to prepare for the season’s tourist influx.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must-Visit

The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles; arts and crafts to new merchandise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
