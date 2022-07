Donald Thompson was desperate to stop his 19-year-old daughter from flying to the Virgin Islands to be with a man she met online. So he called Lehigh Valley International Airport, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by his attorney. He begged that she be pulled off the plane and suggested the only way they’d take him seriously is if he claimed there was a bomb present, according to the memo.

EASTON, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO