[In reply to "I understand recency bias but tressel had better career at Ohio state than Urban " by nospreaddefense, posted at 02:14:42 07/13/22]. If Urban played under the rules Tressel had at the time, he makes the title game in 2012 and 2013. Certainly not his fault Tressel’s actions cost him an opportunity in 2012. They probably beat ND in 2012 and lose to FSU in 2013. 2014 wouldn’t have provided a title shot. But it’s possible they make the title game in 2016 as OSU was #2 at the end of the regular season with wins over OU and UM. OSU got in the title game in 2007 due to a lot of luck with other teams getting upset late in the season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO