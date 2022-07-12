Run, don't walk, to get the Galaxy Watch 4 for under $200

It's hard to argue with the fact that the Galaxy Watch 4 is the best Android smartwatch out there. For the better part of the past year, it's been the only wearable powered by Wear OS 3, but that's expected to change in the very near future. And if you've been holding off on grabbing a new smartwatch for yourself, now's the time to jump as the Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) can be yours at its lowest price ever .

This specific deal is for the 44mm version of the standard Galaxy Watch 4 , as it's just $199, saving you $80 in the process. In true Samsung fashion, the Watch 4 is jam-packed with plenty of health and fitness tracking features. These include the ability to measure your body composition right from your wrist, the first smartwatch of its kind to be able to provide this information.

The best smartwatch at its lowest price

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) : $279 $199 at Amazon

With the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, you'll enjoy Wear OS 3, incredible hardware, and all of the health tracking features you could want. There's even Google Assistant, finally, and Prime Day brings the Watch 4 to its lowest price ever.

With the transition to Wear OS 3 , you are no longer limited by the paltry number of apps that used to be available from the Samsung Galaxy Store. Instead, you get to enjoy the best Wear OS apps possible, paired with one of the most premium and lightweight designs out there.

Along with measuring your body composition, the Galaxy Watch 4 also makes it easy to keep track of your SpO2 levels, monitor your ECG, and track all of your workouts. In fact, you can even go so far as to enjoy some Fitbit-like features with the ability to automatically track workouts and set up competitions with your friends.

Despite not being available until fairly recently, Google Assistant is finally available for the Galaxy Watch 4. There are a few steps you'll need to take in order to get things set up properly, but from there, you can enjoy Assistant right on your wrist, from wherever you are. Seriously, even with the Pixel Watch coming in a few months, the Galaxy Watch 4 is still an incredible smartwatch, and you don't want to miss out on this deal.

In the event that you're in the market for a new wearable but aren't interested in Samsung's offering, there are a bunch of great Android smartwatch Prime Day deals to take advantage of. And those who are looking to upgrade from their old fitness trackers might want to look at the best Fitbit Prime Day deals .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.