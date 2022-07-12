ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Run, don't walk, to get the Galaxy Watch 4 for under $200

By Andrew Myrick
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

It's hard to argue with the fact that the Galaxy Watch 4 is the best Android smartwatch out there. For the better part of the past year, it's been the only wearable powered by Wear OS 3, but that's expected to change in the very near future. And if you've been holding off on grabbing a new smartwatch for yourself, now's the time to jump as the Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) can be yours at its lowest price ever .

This specific deal is for the 44mm version of the standard Galaxy Watch 4 , as it's just $199, saving you $80 in the process. In true Samsung fashion, the Watch 4 is jam-packed with plenty of health and fitness tracking features. These include the ability to measure your body composition right from your wrist, the first smartwatch of its kind to be able to provide this information.

The best smartwatch at its lowest price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nVs6_0gcqB4qx00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) : $279 $199 at Amazon

With the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, you'll enjoy Wear OS 3, incredible hardware, and all of the health tracking features you could want. There's even Google Assistant, finally, and Prime Day brings the Watch 4 to its lowest price ever.

With the transition to Wear OS 3 , you are no longer limited by the paltry number of apps that used to be available from the Samsung Galaxy Store. Instead, you get to enjoy the best Wear OS apps possible, paired with one of the most premium and lightweight designs out there.

Along with measuring your body composition, the Galaxy Watch 4 also makes it easy to keep track of your SpO2 levels, monitor your ECG, and track all of your workouts. In fact, you can even go so far as to enjoy some Fitbit-like features with the ability to automatically track workouts and set up competitions with your friends.

Despite not being available until fairly recently, Google Assistant is finally available for the Galaxy Watch 4. There are a few steps you'll need to take in order to get things set up properly, but from there, you can enjoy Assistant right on your wrist, from wherever you are. Seriously, even with the Pixel Watch coming in a few months, the Galaxy Watch 4 is still an incredible smartwatch, and you don't want to miss out on this deal.

In the event that you're in the market for a new wearable but aren't interested in Samsung's offering, there are a bunch of great Android smartwatch Prime Day deals to take advantage of. And those who are looking to upgrade from their old fitness trackers might want to look at the best Fitbit Prime Day deals .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Turn This iPhone Setting Off Immediately If You Want To Save Battery

If you have an iPhone, chances are you’re also constantly looking for ways to boost your iPhone’s battery. Dealing with a device that loses its charge after a few hours is nobody’s idea of a great time. But instead of feeling frustrated, there are steps you can take right now that can boost battery power and help prolong the life of your device. Tech Expert Kimberly Silva, CEO of FindPeopleFirst, stresses that there are two iPhone settings you should turn off immediately if you want to save battery.
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Watch#Samsung Health#Galaxy#Health And Fitness#Wear Os 3#The Samsung Galaxy Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Parade

Why Verizon Is Sending Free Phones to Certain Customers

Some Verizon are suspicious after the phone company announced that it will be sending out free cell phones to select customers. Verizon opened in 2000, and like most cellular service providers, had its ups and downs over the years. With the rise of iPhones, 5G service, and other changes in the industry, it's tough to hold onto customers.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy