ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Save Big on Cult-Fave Vacuums During the Dyson Week Sale

By Pauline Lacsamana
hunker.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not every day that Dyson has a sale on its cult-fave vacuums, so if you've...

www.hunker.com

Comments / 0

Related
hunker.com

Caraway’s Prime Day Sale Is the Perfect Time To Upgrade Your Cookware

If you're in need of new, nonstick ceramic cookware, add Caraway to your list of the best Prime Day deals to shop this year. From July 12 to 13, you can get 22% off picks from the design-forward brand (that also happened to be a Hunker reader favorite in 2021). Whether you want a new cookware or bakeware set, there's never been a better time to upgrade your kitchen.
SHOPPING
hunker.com

Prime Day Is The Best Time to Stock Up on Household Essentials

Amazon Prime Day is upon us and between home decor, appliances, clothing, and more, there are a whole lot of fun items to score at a sliver of their original price. But let's get practical for a second — we all need to stock up on household essentials at one point or another, and might as well do it while the prices are ridiculously low. Between Amazon brand goods and name-brand products from companies like Ziploc, Mrs. Meyer's, and Clorox, you can enjoy rare deals on everything from plastic bags and aluminum foil to hand soap and detergent. Keep scrolling for a few items that are already in our cart, but be sure to browse the full selection for so much more.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cult#Vacuums#Dyson Week
hunker.com

Create a Cube Riser for Easy Shelf Styling

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!). Have a bunch of items on your shelf or bookcase that all too similar in size? Elevate some of your artful objects on cube risers. They create varying heights and add visual interest to your home decor. (Prop stylists love this styling trick!) In this tutorial we've turned simple $5 wooden cubes from the craft store into gorgeous risers, one featuring a textured travertine finish and one with a fluted pattern. It's an easy DIY that anyone can tackle. Ready to take your #shelfie game to the next level?
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

Why Do People Put Paintbrushes in the Fridge?

If you visit someone's house and see a paintbrush in their refrigerator or freezer, they're not absentminded — they're probably just in the middle of a paint job. As it turns out, wrapping up your brushes or paint rollers in aluminum foil, plastic wrap, or a plastic bag before chilling them is an excellent storage method. Why exactly? Because cutting off airflow makes the paint harden more slowly, making it useful much longer than if you were to simply leave the paintbrush out in the open.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy