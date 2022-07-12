Find out if therapeutic cupping is right for your injury

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The South Shore Fishing Association is looking for some boat captains. The annual veterans fishing day is coming and the group is only about halfway to its goal of having 50 or more captains. The captains will take the veterans out for fishing on Lake Superior...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Lighthouse Festival is traveling to Marquette to shine its light on the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse from Aug. 5 - 7. Marquette’s iconic red building is one of 129 lighthouses in the state of Michigan. Each year the Michigan Lighthouse Festival travels to a new city in Michigan to promote their lighthouses and their history on the Great Lakes. Attendees can expect a collection of activities and speakers throughout the weekend at various venues throughout Downtown Marquette.
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) is reminding parents of the many children’s services it offers, including a new applied behavior clinic. The services include a child and adolescent psychiatric clinic, a new applied behavior analysis clinic (ABA) and a parent support network. The...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Father Marquette Catholic Academy in Marquette has a new fundraiser that will have people hitting the links. The first ever Father Marquette Golf Scramble is coming August 13. The event features a noon shotgun start followed by a steak dinner and drinks. Money raised goes to...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... an increasing number of Yoopers say they’re unhappy, a yoga festival is coming to Marquette, Lakenenland preps for its 4th annual “Children in Nature” event, and UPAWS waives dog adoption fees. Maddie O’Donnell of the Marquette County Conservation District...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Lake Superior is really cold. Plus, Kate and Casey Stapleton traveled to the U.P. on a blue school bus for their Inner Seas Tour. The Stapletons explain their music and what brings them to the U.P. from their home in Pittsburgh. One...
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the rainy weather, hundreds of cyclists took off from Munising at 8 a.m. Tuesday. They rode through the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore to Grand Marais. “Thursday we head into Manistique then to Chatham and then end Saturday back in Marquette at NMU,” said League of...
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer weather pushes many people outside, and onto the water. Gliding down the rapids of Piers Gorge is one activity to enjoy, thanks to True North Outpost in Norway. Many have been whitewater rafting before, but for Ali Christensen and her family, this is a new...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System — Marquette, in collaboration with other local health professionals and stakeholders, is working on a road map to health for the people of Marquette County, identifying public health needs, goals, objectives and priorities. To complete that roadmap, the hospital has launched a...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can help raise money for families of children with cancer. The 9th annual UP Children’s Fund Golf Scramble is happening today, July 14 at Wawonowin Golf Club. Tracy Henriksen explains how the funds will benefit families across the U.P. All proceeds from the golf...
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 30 youth campers were in Negaunee Township Thursday afternoon working with their hands and making memories. It’s called ‘Camp New Day’ and for 20 years they’ve been providing a week in the summer full of activities for children who either have or had an incarcerated family member.
Businesses are coming together to provide comfort and a conversation about mental health struggles. Have food, drinks, and conversation at Select Realty's Business After Hours event. Tips to building a winning resume to secure a job. Updated: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:49 AM UTC. |. By Alyssa Jawor. Modern resumes...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crossroads Christian Fellowship is continuing to raise money to bring a Ukrainian family of four from the Netherlands to America. The family will fly into Chicago and then will be driven to Marquette. “We need to do it because as a church, as Christians, it’s...
CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lume Cannabis Co. Christmas location closed its doors permanently this week. The Christmas store opened in September 2021. The company said it is closing locations in Bay City, Christmas, Cheboygan and Southfield “to be better aligned for future growth.”. Lume plans to open three...
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A lower Michigan church is helping those in need in Dickinson County. For the last 51 years, the First Presbyterian Church in Hastings has traveled around the U.S. for youth mission trips. For the first time, they are partnering with the Menominee River Habitat for Humanity...
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources needs mentors to help staff the DNR’s Pocket Park during the Aug. 15-21 Upper Peninsula State Fair. Volunteers will assist with helping kids catch and release bluegills in the U.P.-shaped pond, shoot pellet guns or bow and arrow, staffing the fire tower or greeting visitors.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Select Realty has moved offices in Marquette Township and invites you in to see its space. Associate Brokers/owners Andi Goriesky and Sean Leahy talk about their new location, being a locally owned-and-operated business, and what they can provide to clients. Goriesky and Leahy share why you...
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members in Ishpeming got a lesson in healthy cooking Tuesday afternoon. It’s part of a regular program at Partridge Creek Farms called community days. It’s a weekly series where community members can share their skills from farming tips to dancing lessons to healthy recipes....
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A community project that’s been years in the making is coming to a finish. Sixteen people, mostly from Iowa, are adding finishing touches to projects at New Life Church, including the new Community Center. “Laying sidewalk, they’ve been finishing up the Community Center, they’ve been...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Chris Kangas, Talent Services Manager for U.P. Michigan Works!, explained a resume is what sets job candidates apart from others. The group can help you update and create a resume. Kangas explained modern resumes are a combination of the chronological and functional resumes from the past; resumes...
