Douglas/Grafton – Paul Wood, 42, passed away after a sudden illness on July 8, 2022. Paul’s greatest joys in life were his wife Crystal and his three daughters, Kenley Rae, Adelyn Patricia, and Charlie Anne. An exemplary family man, Paul always made sure they came first and foremost. He was the perfect example of a model husband, father, and human being. Fatherhood was home for Paul and he couldn’t possibly have shared more of his love and time with his family.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO