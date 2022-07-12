Dutchtown’s Burrell makes his commitment

BASF recently donated $5,000 to support Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge (YEA BR), an after-school program that teaches students in grades 8–12 how to build business management skills and then create and run their own independent companies. Over the course of the academic year, students are taught by instructors from LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business and local area entrepreneurs. They are mentored as they create business plans, pitch their ideas to an outside panel of investors for seed money, register their businesses with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office and launch their own companies. Students graduate with a certificate in entrepreneurship and are eligible for three course credits from LSU. BASF supports participation in the Academy through scholarship funding for Ascension Parish Public School students.

