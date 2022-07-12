ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geismar, LA

Dutchtown’s Burrell makes his commitment

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s another week, another Dutchtown football player making his commitment to a college program. Just weeks earlier, senior starting tackle Ethan Fields committed to a college program outside of the state. Now, senior safety AK Burrell has decided which school he’ll be taking his talents to in...

geauxcolonels.com

Nicholls announces adjusted 2022 Football Schedule

THIBODAUX, La.- The Nicholls State University football teams' re-released 2022 schedule features five home games and six road contests. Nicholls starts the season as road warriors with five of its first six games being in enemy territory. The schedule features minor adjustments from the previously released slate. With the addition...
THIBODAUX, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Former parish softball great headed out west

One of the best softball players to ever come out of Ascension Parish now has a new home. Former St. Amant great Taylor Tidwell will continue her softball career more than 1,500 miles away from where it all began. She recently decided to transfer from LSU. Tidwell has now signed...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
ESPN

How Matt McMahon and LSU became college basketball's 2022-23 expansion team

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- It must have felt like a cruel April Fool's joke to Matt McMahon. In the early afternoon hours of April 1, LSU sophomore Mwani Wilkinson entered his name into the transfer portal. In isolation, a four-points-per-game scorer exploring his transfer options wouldn't have been a national story -- but Wilkinson was the 13th member of the 2021-22 Tigers who was set to depart.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New LSU women’s basketball players show off skills

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It might only be mid-July but if you feel like getting excited about LSU women’s basketball, go right head. Some of the new players and weapons second-year head coach and Naismith Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey will be putting on the PMAC floor this season showed off some of their skills.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Four-Star In-State Athlete Khai Prean Announces Top 4 Schools

Four-star athlete Khai Prean from Donaldsonville, La. announced his top four schools this week and included LSU in the group. His top schools are LSU, Auburn, Mississippi State, and Florida State. Prean, a 6-0, 190-pound prospect from Ascension Catholic is rated the No. 14 athlete in the country for the...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

Watson softball team swings national championship

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - A softball team from Watson, La. have been crowned as national champions. The Louisiana based 10U softball team, Wildfire, are the 2022 USSSA Road to the Beach National Champions. The team announced their win in a social media post on Saturday, July 9. Congratulations!
WATSON, LA
tigerdroppings.com

BOOM! frick You Saban

These are the kind of wins that should give you optimism for Brian Kelly and this program. Brian kelly didn't come down here to let others poach louisiana talent. The fence will absolutely be mended. Little Nicky's dicky is getting smaller as time rolls on... NIL has leveled the playing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wvsportsnow.com

Report: WVU Deputy AD/COO Keli Zinn Leaving for LSU

WVU Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Operating Officer Keli Zinn is expected to take the Executive Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Operating Officer job at LSU as reported by Pete Thamel. She will become the No. 2 in LSU’s athletic department and replace Stephanie Rempe who left LSU to take the athletic director position...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Central Catholic grad crowned at teen pageant

Brenna Catherine Laubach was crowned National American Miss Louisiana Teen following competition Sunday in Baton Rouge. The 19-year-old is the daughter of Celine Lee Laubach and David Laubach, both of Morgan City. She competed Friday through Sunday at the Crowne Plaza. The event also featured a pageant for Alabama and...
MORGAN CITY, LA
225batonrouge.com

New Salad Station planned for Gonzales

A new Salad Station franchise is slated to open at the Lagniappe Centre on Airline Highway in Gonzales this summer. Co-owner Megan Womack plans to open the restaurant by about August 1, provided the last piece of equipment she needs comes in. She and her husband also own an existing Salad Station in Gonzales near Cabela’s, she says.
GONZALES, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

BASF donates $5,000 to support Ascension Parish student entrepreneurs

BASF recently donated $5,000 to support Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge (YEA BR), an after-school program that teaches students in grades 8–12 how to build business management skills and then create and run their own independent companies. Over the course of the academic year, students are taught by instructors from LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business and local area entrepreneurs. They are mentored as they create business plans, pitch their ideas to an outside panel of investors for seed money, register their businesses with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office and launch their own companies. Students graduate with a certificate in entrepreneurship and are eligible for three course credits from LSU. BASF supports participation in the Academy through scholarship funding for Ascension Parish Public School students.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

EBR Schools launching pilot paid internship program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is offering high school seniors paid internship opportunities through a new pilot program. This will take place through partnerships with local companies during the 2022-2023 school year. Leaders say internship opportunities will include five career options and will offer a pay of up to $15 per hour.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
tigerdroppings.com

My son just received this email from Ion Apartments near LSU.

We really do need common sense window control. Geez that is a stupid and totally unnecessary email. We really do need common sense window control. Probably had some incorrect rumors going around the complex when people saw a bunch of police and a coroner so management wanted to squash them. Student safety is a pretty big hot button with those apartment complexes right now.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Mayor Teedy has a new boyfriend.

Our favorite mayor allegedly has a new boo thang. His name is Gilbert Jackson, entrepreneur, CEO, and felon. It is rumored that Teedy’s husband has kicked her out of the house for drinking and sleeping around with Mr. Gilbert. Gilbert is quite the catch and has an impressive political...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Barracuda Taco coming to Baton Rouge this fall

New Orleans restaurant Barracuda Taco will open a location on the corner of Government Street near Baton Rouge High School this fall, according to permits filed with East Baton Rouge Parish and job listings posted by the restaurant. The location, in the former Garden District Barbecue space, will mark Barracuda’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Southern University alumna pens children’s book on HBCU culture

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) is an experience that is like none other. That’s exactly why Miguel Hartford, a graduate of Southern University and A&M College, chose to pen a children’s book called ‘Niya; My HBCU Family’, which is apart of an entire series that is centered around children from various cultures and backgrounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA

