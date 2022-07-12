ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Michigan’s Pop Evil Coming to Flint in September 2022

By Tony LaBrie
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan's Pop Evil are set to bring their 'VORTEX' tour to Flint this fall. Pop Evil return to The Machine Shop in Flint on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Tickets to see Pop Evil are $30 in advance. When Do Pop Evil Tickets Go on Sale?. Pop Evil tickets go...

us103.com

