Meet The Cast Of “The Peripheral”

A new family drama TV show is currently being filmed and set to premiere on BBC as early as next year. Titled Best Interests, the show is created by Jack Thorne, who previously worked on Shameless, Skins, Cast Offs, National Treasure, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to What To Watch: “This is a story of a family driven apart by having to make choices no parent would ever want to make. Andrew and Nicci’s daughter, Marnie, has a life-threatening condition. The doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagrees. And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision. Who decides? And in whose best interests will it be?” The show promises to feature some of the most bankable performers in Britain. If you are interested to learn more about the actors set to appear in this upcoming TV show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming BBC family drama Best Interests.

